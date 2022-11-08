See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Emerson Electric

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 33 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in EMR positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Existing +400-$233
Manchester Capital Management LLC Existing -298-$68
New York State Common Retirement Fund Existing -56,634-$12,552
Impax Asset Management Group plc Existing +4,350-$221
Loudon Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$147
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Existing +280-$204
Mattern Capital Management LLC Existing +17-$453
Northcape Wealth Management LLC Existing +12,449+$726
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Existing UNCH-$31
Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +514-$171
Delaney Dennis R NEW +4,150+$304
Hamilton Capital LLC Existing +50-$27
Continuum Advisory LLC Existing -532-$75
OLD National Bancorp IN Existing +49-$242
Aggregate Change: -35,205-$13,394

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing EMR positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 3 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Ahrens Investment Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited EMR common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the EMR share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held EMR at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 2,912 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of EMR shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for EMR. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,271,115 shares in the aggregate, from 60,026,214 up to 62,297,329 for a share count increase of approximately 3.78%. The overall top three funds holding EMR on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of EMR Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 5,126,275
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 2,874,307
3.US Bancorp DE 2,278,450
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding EMR»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR).

