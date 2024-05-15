News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Eli Lilly

May 15, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 106 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) was held by 37 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LLY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cascade Investment Group Inc. Existing +54+$185
Kopernik Global Investors LLC Existing UNCH+$98
Fairfield Bush & CO. Existing +24+$431
Resources Management Corp CT ADV Existing +892+$807
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Existing -65,500-$32,797
CTC LLC NEW +3,862-$615
Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Existing +5+$198
AlphaCore Capital LLC Existing +294+$381
Regal Investment Advisors LLC Existing +499+$1,325
Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Existing +870+$5,837
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Existing +857+$5,395
B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Existing -13,359+$11,711
Centiva Capital LP Existing -316+$373
Townsquare Capital LLC Existing +1,344+$4,934
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Existing UNCH+$49
CoreFirst Bank & Trust Existing UNCH+$195
Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Existing -1,213,514+$3,312,990
BOKF NA Existing -382+$9,916
Canopy Partners LLC Existing +295+$384
Decatur Capital Management Inc. Existing -78+$1,454
Amundi Existing +318,076+$698,151
Two Sigma Investments LP Existing -27,575-$2,105
T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Existing -2,435+$215,003
Principal Street Partners LLC Existing -288+$256
KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd NEW +12,248+$9,528
Two Sigma Securities LLC Existing -16,297-$9,749
Moore Capital Management LP Existing -15,000-$1,137
Valiant Capital Management L.P. Existing UNCH+$9,382
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Existing UNCH+$1,951
Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Existing +55+$1,460
Wallace Capital Management Inc. Existing -162+$146
Two Sigma Advisers LP Existing +161,400+$211,478
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Existing +24,205+$22,449
Vantage Consulting Group Inc Existing -78+$16
Gen Wealth Partners Inc NEW +253+$197
Formidable Asset Management LLC Existing +5,473+$5,018
USS Investment Management Ltd Existing +755+$31,987
Aggregate Change: -823,523+$4,517,282

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing LLY positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 13 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Sofinnova Investments Inc., and Mirabella Financial Services LLP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited LLY common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LLY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LLY at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,547 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LLY shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LLY. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 9,920,646 shares in the aggregate, from 633,710,343 down to 623,789,697 for a share count decline of approximately -1.57%. The overall top three funds holding LLY on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of LLY Held
1.Lilly Endowment Inc. 98,898,810
2.Vanguard Group Inc. 72,745,011
3.BlackRock Inc. 65,274,385
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LLY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY).

