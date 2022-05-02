Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Deere

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
McDonald Partners LLC NEW +688+$286
Park Avenue Securities LLC Existing +161+$294
BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. NEW +591+$246
Libra Wealth LLC NEW +600+$250
FourThought Financial LLC Existing +1,135+$505
Northwest Wealth Management LLC Existing -12+$112
Garner Asset Management Corp Existing +1+$185
Versant Capital Management Inc Existing UNCH+$3
Markel Corp Existing UNCH+$54,849
Whittier Trust Co. Existing +270+$1,889
Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Existing -2,040+$2,867
Waycross Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$608
Aggregate Change: +1,394+$62,094

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing DE positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 2 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DE at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,667 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 768,029 shares in the aggregate, from 9,896,746 up to 10,664,775 for a share count increase of approximately 7.76%. The overall top three funds holding DE on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of DE Held
1.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 1,517,765
2.Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd 1,227,392
3.Nordea Investment Management AB 839,905
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE).

