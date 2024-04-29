News & Insights

DHR

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Danaher

April 29, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DHR positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Existing -234+$953
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Existing +8+$6
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -439-$32
Capital Advisors Inc. OK Existing -15,055+$304
LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Existing -30,650-$6,667
Palmer Knight Co Existing +10,408+$2,969
Adero Partners LLC Existing -5+$26
Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Existing +82,300+$33,190
Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Existing -15-$2
Summit Global Investments Existing -769-$160
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Existing -43,800-$4,916
Aggregate Change: +1,749+$25,671

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing DHR positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 8 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DHR share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DHR at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,030 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DHR shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DHR. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 931,417 shares in the aggregate, from 34,143,074 up to 35,074,491 for a share count increase of approximately 2.73%. The overall top three funds holding DHR on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of DHR Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 8,719,773
2.Brown Advisory Inc. 4,095,865
3.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 2,054,592
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DHR»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
