See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds CVS Health

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Gradient Investments LLC Existing +2,510+$2,596
Garland Capital Management Inc. Existing -150+$426
Camelot Portfolios LLC Existing +6,766+$681
Hartford Investment Management Co. Existing -4,688+$747
Ingalls & Snyder LLC Existing +11,675+$1,269
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Existing +122+$20
Horizon Financial Services LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Independence Bank of Kentucky Existing -1,983+$75
Ellsworth Advisors LLC Existing +1,314+$208
Sentry Investment Management LLC Existing +276+$116
Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Existing +2,650+$231
Boston Trust Walden Corp Existing UNCH+$57
Aggregate Change: +18,342+$6,852

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing CVS positions from 12/31/2020 to 03/31/2021, with 4 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVS at the 03/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 741 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVS shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 362,433 shares in the aggregate, from 21,347,073 up to 21,709,506 for a share count increase of approximately 1.70%. The overall top three funds holding CVS on 03/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of CVS Held
1.Coho Partners Ltd. 3,272,021
2.Scharf Investments LLC 1,926,154
3.Retirement Systems of Alabama 985,519
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS).

