See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Crown Castle International

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 133 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CCI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Natixis Existing +140,736+$24,771
Natixis Investment Managers International NEW +6,490+$1,198
Seeyond Existing -1,263-$599
Ossiam Existing +40,500+$7,017
Court Place Advisors LLC Existing -920-$239
Callodine Capital Management LP NEW +10,000+$1,846
Mirova Existing -63-$106
DigitalBridge Group Inc. Existing -30,165-$18,554
Ancora Advisors LLC Existing -2,212-$861
Verition Fund Management LLC Existing +12,728+$2,455
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$2
GM Advisory Group Inc. Existing -50-$59
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Existing +136,305-$69,962
KCM Investment Advisors LLC Existing +2,526-$4,478
Frontier Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,004+$375
Lazard Asset Management LLC Existing +340,642+$14,400
Utah Retirement Systems Existing -1,300-$2,129
Mariner LLC Existing +3,755-$528
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +1-$2
Muzinich & Co. Inc. Existing UNCH-$22
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Existing +199-$40
Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Existing -10,000-$2,785
GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Existing UNCH-$36
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing -1,000-$1,885
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing UNCH-$28
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Existing +29,900+$5,476
Employees Retirement System of Texas Existing +4,000+$613
Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Existing +21,899+$2,204
International Assets Investment Management LLC Existing -191-$91
KC Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$58
Aggregate Change: +704,521-$42,109

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing CCI positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC, and Signet Financial Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CCI common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CCI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CCI at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,132 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CCI shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CCI. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 7,242,737 shares in the aggregate, from 95,964,335 down to 88,721,598 for a share count decline of approximately -7.55%. The overall top three funds holding CCI on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of CCI Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 32,770,835
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 3,139,913
3.California Public Employees Retirement System 2,781,133
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CCI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Crown Castle International Corp (Symbol: CCI).

