See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Costco Wholesale

October 12, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COST positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Boston Common Asset Management LLC Existing -26+$512
Legacy Bridge LLC Existing +75+$112
Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$14
Zhang Financial LLC Existing -20+$19
Nexus Investment Management ULC Existing -15+$30
Northside Capital Management LLC Existing +1+$65
Park Edge Advisors LLC Existing -5+$21
Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Existing -41+$8
Kercheville Advisors LLC Existing -110+$272
Insight Folios Inc Existing -8+$15
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC NEW +356+$201
FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -42+$358
Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Existing +258+$266
Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. NEW +678+$383
Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Existing +198+$333
Great Waters Wealth Management Existing UNCH+$28
Affiance Financial LLC Existing -8+$10
First Financial Corp IN Existing +830+$478
Abacus Planning Group Inc. Existing -5+$52
Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Existing +28+$51
Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Existing -639-$335
Goodman Advisory Group LLC Existing -70-$26
Grassi Investment Management Existing +150+$208
Aggregate Change: +1,585+$3,075

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing COST positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 12 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Worth Asset Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited COST common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COST share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COST at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 290 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COST shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COST. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 140,322 shares in the aggregate, from 2,393,877 up to 2,534,199 for a share count increase of approximately 5.86%. The overall top three funds holding COST on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of COST Held
1.WCM Investment Management LLC 530,739
2.National Bank of Canada FI 445,020
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 256,975
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COST»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST).

