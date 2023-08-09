News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Costco Wholesale

August 09, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COST positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Existing -2,378-$7,899
Jones Financial Companies Lllp Existing -771-$2
Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Existing -10+$73
Journey Advisory Group LLC Existing +856+$802
Certuity LLC Existing -282-$90
Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Existing -801+$1,963
Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Existing UNCH+$226
Carroll Investors Inc Existing -421+$215
Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Existing -455-$193
Bar Harbor Wealth Management Existing -358+$1,409
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Existing -2,937-$917
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Existing +123+$541
Linscomb & Williams Inc. Existing -226+$171
Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Existing +7,814+$4,260
Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Existing -149-$22
Aggregate Change: +5+$537

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing COST positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COST share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COST at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,581 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COST shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COST. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 46,354,758 shares in the aggregate, from 102,818,872 down to 56,464,114 for a share count decline of approximately -45.08%. The overall top three funds holding COST on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of COST Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 5,851,678
2.Jennison Associates LLC 3,696,631
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 2,657,441
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COST»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

