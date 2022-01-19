See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Costco Wholesale

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COST positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Jackson Square Capital LLC NEW +356+$202
Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Existing +721+$701
Elk River Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Existing -2,000+$2,293
Trek Financial LLC Existing +28+$267
Fragasso Group Inc. Existing -51+$31
Spirit of America Management Corp NY Existing UNCH+$716
West Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$12
Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$160
Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -100+$419
BNC Wealth Management LLC Existing +238+$720
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Existing +93+$231
Elite Wealth Management Inc. Existing +17+$86
Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$54
Pachira Investments Inc. Existing +13+$73
IBM Retirement Fund Existing -5,117-$1,428
Aggregate Change: -5,802+$4,537

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing COST positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COST share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COST at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 483 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COST shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COST. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 14,884 shares in the aggregate, from 2,687,755 up to 2,702,639 for a share count increase of approximately 0.55%. The overall top three funds holding COST on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of COST Held
1.Royal London Asset Management Ltd. 241,264
2.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 163,320
3.Chesley Taft & Associates LLC 88,317
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COST»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST).

