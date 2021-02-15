Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds ConocoPhillips

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2020 reporting period, and noticed that ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
L2 Asset Management LLC Existing -16,156-$381
Means Investment CO. Inc. Existing -170+$116
Peak Asset Management LLC Existing -5,179+$225
Inspire Advisors LLC NEW +609+$24
CWM Advisors LLC NEW +10,924+$437
Causeway Capital Management LLC Existing +316,493+$21,306
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$86
Penserra Capital Management LLC NEW +142,700+$5,706
Federated Hermes Inc. Existing +121,005+$7,901
Corient Capital Partners LLC Existing -1,496-$3
Charter Oak Capital Management LLC NEW +1,456+$58
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Existing -59,168-$124
Financial Advocates Investment Management Existing +2,829+$161
Aggregate Change: +513,847+$35,512

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing COP positions from 09/30/2020 to 12/31/2020, with 5 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COP at the 12/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 3,296 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COP shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,355,305 shares in the aggregate, from 330,730,976 up to 336,086,281 for a share count increase of approximately 1.62%. The overall top three funds holding COP on 12/31/2020 were:

»FundShares of COP Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 85,302,658
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 33,216,979
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 16,253,068
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP).

