See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Comcast

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CMCSA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's) Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Existing UNCH +$174 Empire Life Investments Inc. Existing +42,716 +$3,823 OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Existing +15,517 +$772 Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Existing -1,000 +$16 Global Thematic Partners LLC Existing -220,866 -$9,338 Sage Rhino Capital LLC Existing +101 +$42 Meritage Portfolio Management Existing -14,666 -$384 Smead Capital Management Inc. Existing -44,583 +$2,430 Aggregate Change: -222,781 -$2,465

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing CMCSA positions from 06/30/2019 to 09/30/2019, with 4 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CMCSA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CMCSA at the 09/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 1,016 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CMCSA shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CMCSA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 24,175 shares in the aggregate, from 107,940,191 down to 107,916,016 for a share count decline of approximately -0.02%. The overall top three funds holding CMCSA on 09/30/2019 were:

Fund Shares of CMCSA Held
1. Rhumbline Advisers 8,404,814
2. New York State Teachers Retirement System 6,922,192
3. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC 6,706,789

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA).

