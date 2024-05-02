See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Colgate-Palmolive

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 41 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|BNP Paribas Financial Markets
|Existing
|+1,015,546
|+$95,993
|Key Financial Inc
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$11
|CWS Financial Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-6,966
|-$526
|Nisa Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+4,962
|+$2,636
|Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS
|Existing
|-2,678
|+$922
|Sigma Planning Corp
|Existing
|+4,584
|+$472
|Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.
|Existing
|-9,115
|-$188
|VCI Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-1,118
|+$13
|Asset Management One Co. Ltd.
|Existing
|+3,033
|+$4,484
|Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd
|Existing
|+4,791
|+$1,337
|Cadinha & Co. LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$38
|Smart Portfolios LLC
|Existing
|+165
|+$46
|Lincoln National Corp
|Existing
|-565
|+$36
|Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+30,795
|+$2,863
|Fidelis Capital Partners LLC
|Existing
|+3,865
|+$385
|Goelzer Investment Management Inc.
|NEW
|+3,652
|+$329
|St. Louis Trust Co
|Existing
|+2,319
|+$261
|Alliance Wealth Management Group
|Existing
|-552
|-$14
|BNP Paribas
|NEW
|+85,101
|+$7,663
|Aggregate Change:
|+1,137,819
|+$116,761
In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing CL positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CL at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,563 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,450,574 shares in the aggregate, from 48,812,401 up to 51,262,975 for a share count increase of approximately 5.02%. The overall top three funds holding CL on 03/31/2024 were:
»
|Fund
|Shares of CL Held
|1.
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp
|6,199,224
|2.
|California Public Employees Retirement System
|4,805,445
|3.
|Sarasin & Partners LLP
|3,945,605
4-10
Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CL
»
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL).
