See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Colgate-Palmolive

February 14, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 126 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -1,314+$146
Asset Management Group Inc. Existing +19+$28
Choate Investment Advisors Existing +325+$104
Granite Investment Partners LLC Existing -200+$90
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Existing -1,115,463-$65,563
Toronto Dominion Bank Existing -425,558-$25,640
Colonial Trust Advisors Existing -1,778-$15
Verition Fund Management LLC Existing -2,235+$215
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing +2,552+$771
Logan Capital Management Inc. Existing +1,500+$161
Sei Investments Co. Existing -64,838-$968
Capital Fund Management S.A. Existing +11,200+$775
South Street Advisors LLC NEW +2,600+$207
Shell Asset Management Co. Existing -20,976-$1,228
Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +146+$14
Waddell & Associates LLC Existing -244+$54
Evercore Wealth Management LLC Existing -919+$203
J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$44
Connectus Wealth LLC Existing +6,306+$1,211
Cresset Asset Management LLC Existing +9,231+$1,721
Unigestion Holding SA NEW +80,985+$6,455
Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Existing -53,000-$3,090
Humankind Investments LLC Existing -155+$35
KPP Advisory Services LLC Existing -1,150-$12
American Trust Investment Advisors LLC NEW +2,740+$218
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Existing +148,428+$13,164
Regal Investment Advisors LLC Existing +121+$74
Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$34
Quilter Plc Existing +2,982+$545
Aggregate Change: -1,844,253-$95,887

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing CL positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 14 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Intrepid Capital Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CL common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CL at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 5,042 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CL shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,913,037 shares in the aggregate, from 310,053,856 up to 315,966,893 for a share count increase of approximately 1.91%. The overall top three funds holding CL on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of CL Held
1.Wellington Management Group LLP 28,688,860
2.Morgan Stanley 19,405,492
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 18,560,547
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

