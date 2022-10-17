See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Cisco Systems

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CSCO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. Existing -691-$96
GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Existing +328-$7
Howland Capital Management LLC Existing +1,152+$11
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Existing +300-$45
Burleson & Company LLC Existing +4,476+$162
Capital Advisors Inc. OK Existing +20,847-$340
BTC Capital Management Inc. Existing +876-$422
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Existing +7,959+$64
John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Existing UNCH-$1
Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Existing +4,400-$1,273
Leavell Investment Management Inc. Existing -36-$196
Thompson Investment Management Inc. Existing -2,955-$649
Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Existing -209-$26
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Existing +20,743-$479
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Existing +4,968+$158
My Legacy Advisors LLC Existing +747-$16
Community Trust & Investment Co. Existing +10,535-$641
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Existing -6,653-$674
Sippican Capital Advisors Existing -1,624-$120
Goodman Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH-$1
Kessler Investment Group LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Aggregate Change: +65,163-$4,591

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing CSCO positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CSCO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CSCO at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 640 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CSCO shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CSCO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,572,778 shares in the aggregate, from 37,103,946 up to 39,676,724 for a share count increase of approximately 6.93%. The overall top three funds holding CSCO on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of CSCO Held
1.National Bank of Canada FI 6,320,850
2.Metropolis Capital Ltd 2,881,596
3.Mackenzie Financial Corp 1,988,970
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CSCO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO).

