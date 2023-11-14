News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Cisco Systems

November 14, 2023 — 01:29 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 167 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 35 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CSCO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
UBS Oconnor LLC NEW +36,506+$1,963
Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Existing +4,951+$374
Community Bank N.A. Existing -2,541+$246
Missouri Trust & Investment Co Existing +210+$41
Mairs & Power Inc. Existing +855+$86
United Community Bank NEW +39,483+$2,123
Cunning Capital Partners LP Existing +32,765+$66
Marietta Investment Partners LLC Existing -297-$5
Harbour Investment Management LLC Existing -350+$92
Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Existing +862+$139
LBP AM SA Existing -73,019-$2,164
Basso Capital Management L.P. Existing +700+$42
Syntax Research Inc. NEW +3,632+$195
Walleye Trading LLC Existing +46,836+$2,878
Walleye Capital LLC Existing -73,600-$3,935
Bollard Group LLC Existing +40+$13
APG Asset Management N.V. Existing -410,644+$14,211
AXA S.A. Existing +121,468+$13,151
Centiva Capital LP Existing -64,241-$3,066
RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Existing -10$UNCH
Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Existing UNCH+$88
Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Existing UNCH+$44
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Existing -4,669+$241
Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Existing +2,980,570+$202,231
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Existing -458,000-$21,510
Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Existing -8,549-$161
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Existing +2,453+$233
CWS Financial Advisors LLC Existing -244+$29
Allegheny Financial Group LTD Existing +2,265+$142
Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Existing +1,141+$322
EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Existing -17,500-$804
Arvest Trust Co. N A Existing -2,133+$465
EdgeRock Capital LLC NEW +3,930+$211
Aggregate Change: +2,235,882+$211,907

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing CSCO positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 14 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that Veritable L.P., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CSCO common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CSCO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CSCO at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,576 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CSCO shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CSCO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 16,064,282 shares in the aggregate, from 1,119,712,812 down to 1,103,648,530 for a share count decline of approximately -1.43%. The overall top three funds holding CSCO on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of CSCO Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 68,261,146
2.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 67,093,793
3.FMR LLC 57,102,221
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CSCO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO).

