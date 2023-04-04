Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron Corporation

April 04, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Boltwood Capital Management Existing +244-$347
Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Existing UNCH-$1,078
Bank of New Hampshire Existing +205-$316
Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Existing -36-$33
Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Existing +295-$55
Compass Financial Group INC SD Existing -11-$34
Lynch & Associates IN Existing -682-$950
Private Asset Management Inc. Existing +1,521-$1,359
Nexus Investment Management ULC Existing UNCH-$218
Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +1,232+$221
Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Existing +1,948-$595
Luken Investment Analytics LLC Existing UNCH-$4
Modus Advisors LLC Existing +307-$196
Aggregate Change: +4,987-$4,997

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 6,917 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 19,498,653 shares in the aggregate, from 1,336,440,804 up to 1,355,939,457 for a share count increase of approximately 1.46%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.Berkshire Hathaway Inc 162,975,771
2.Vanguard Group Inc. 159,036,903
3.BlackRock Inc. 135,341,775
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

