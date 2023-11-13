News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

November 13, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 115 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 54 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Existing -4,560-$19
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Existing +20,587+$4,908
Brogan Financial Inc. Existing UNCH+$28
WESCAP Management Group Inc. Existing +1,563+$290
Ethos Financial Group LLC Existing +286+$75
Financial Partners Group LLC Existing +4,170+$1,014
GFG Capital LLC NEW +218,194+$36,792
Financial Partners Group Inc Existing -255+$9
Barry Investment Advisors LLC Existing +9+$53
Moran Wealth Management LLC Existing -78,317-$11,960
Evoke Wealth LLC Existing +2,846+$552
Citizens & Northern Corp Existing -300+$43
PYA Waltman Capital LLC Existing +2,263+$424
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -27,123-$5,343
Wells Fargo & Company MN Existing +75,491+$216,533
M&G Investment Management Ltd. Existing +1,522+$1,757
New Millennium Group LLC Existing -6+$13
Benjamin Edwards Inc. Existing +2,070+$643
Smart Money Group LLC Existing +256+$90
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Existing -4,177+$109
Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Existing UNCH+$44
Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Existing -8,280+$2,096
Merriman Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,086-$109
Norinchukin Bank The Existing -97,497-$14,364
Prospera Financial Services Inc Existing -11,115-$721
Integrity Financial Corp WA Existing +255+$58
RMB Capital Management LLC Existing +4,474+$1,780
Hilton Capital Management LLC Existing -89+$2
Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +469+$467
Commonwealth Financial Services LLC NEW +3,249+$548
Forte Capital LLC ADV Existing +14+$71
Coco Enterprises LLC Existing -108+$43
Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC NEW +9,577+$1,615
Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Existing +197+$63
Elgethun Capital Management Existing +714+$170
R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$50
Coastwise Capital Group LLC Existing +512+$126
Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Existing +649+$295
Advisory Research Inc. Existing -1,875-$181
Front Barnett Associates LLC Existing -3,827+$1,132
American Century Companies Inc. Existing -77,045+$9,162
NWK Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$29
Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Existing -664-$56
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Existing +825+$225
Apriem Advisors Existing +191+$152
Twin Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,770+$190
Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$41
LPL Financial LLC Existing +262,933+$67,478
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing +6,223+$24,100
Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Existing +23+$231
Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Existing -1,108+$44
Regal Investment Advisors LLC Existing +6,127+$1,582
Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Existing +318,451+$67,449
Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Existing -1,031+$733
Aggregate Change: +623,907+$410,556

In terms of shares owned, we count 26 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 20 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda, TMD Wealth Management LLC, Clear Street Markets LLC, and Altshuler Shaham Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CVX common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,864 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,335,877 shares in the aggregate, from 244,662,099 up to 253,997,976 for a share count increase of approximately 3.82%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 24,236,141
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 16,219,270
3.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 14,032,083
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

