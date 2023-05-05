News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

May 05, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

May 05, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 30 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Existing +4,316+$545
Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +1,057+$116
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Existing UNCH$UNCH
CM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +7,151+$1,135
Lakeside Advisors INC. Existing UNCH-$35
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Existing UNCH-$24
Founders Financial Securities LLC Existing +728+$24
Barber Financial Group Inc. Existing +11-$23
Hill Island Financial LLC Existing -68-$37
Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -187-$57
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Existing +233,829-$4,056
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Existing -21-$25
Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Existing +12-$55
Denver Wealth Management Inc. Existing +115-$24
CIC Wealth LLC Existing +65-$230
Wealthquest Corp Existing -521-$180
WASHINGTON TRUST Co Existing -14,654-$2,631
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Existing +52-$137
Aggregate Change: +231,885-$5,694

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Harbor Advisory Corp MA, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CVX common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 2,477 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 622,718 shares in the aggregate, from 95,082,482 down to 94,459,764 for a share count decline of approximately -0.65%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 6,903,824
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 5,644,930
3.New York State Common Retirement Fund 3,442,079
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »







