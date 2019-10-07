See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's) Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +15,169 +$1,799 National Investment Services Inc. WI Existing -740 -$157 Allred Capital Management LLC Existing -710 -$208 Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3 -$46 Meyer Handelman Co. Existing +1,650 -$1,340 Salem Capital Management Inc. Existing -250 -$72 JCIC Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH -$1 Trilogy Capital Inc. Existing -35 -$32 Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Existing -9,305 -$1,214 Bangor Savings Bank Existing +1,552 +$73 Cerebellum GP LLC Existing +714 +$90 Bennicas & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH -$81 Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Existing -27,231 -$3,858 Aggregate Change: -19,189 -$5,047

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 06/30/2019 to 09/30/2019, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 09/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 70 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 88,460 shares in the aggregate, from 2,060,428 up to 2,148,888 for a share count increase of approximately 4.29%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 09/30/2019 were:

The overall top three funds holding CVX on 09/30/2019 were:

Fund Shares of CVX Held
1. State of Alaska Department of Revenue 398,127
2. Park National Corp OH 225,509
3. Foundation Resource Management Inc. 189,023

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

