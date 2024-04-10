News & Insights

Markets
CVX

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

April 10, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Woodstock Corp Existing +4,153+$1,025
Collective Family Office LLC Existing +1,249+$245
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Existing -12,371-$885
Lynch & Associates IN Existing -691+$335
New Hampshire Trust Existing -450+$48
Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Existing -161-$3
Foster Group Inc. Existing -1,743-$230
Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Existing +23+$41
Farmers Trust Co. Existing +361+$137
Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Existing +14,672+$4,838
Rise Advisors LLC Existing +892+$146
Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Existing -6,214+$138
Montecito Bank & Trust Existing -528+$126
Ellenbecker Investment Group Existing +65+$48
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc NEW +13,909+$2,194
Halpern Financial Inc. Existing UNCH+$1
Welch Group LLC Existing +18,014+$5,887
Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Existing +1,390+$236
EWG Elevate Inc. Existing +110+$30
ACT Wealth Management LLC Existing -1+$37
Perpetual Ltd Existing -1,962-$288
Aggregate Change: +30,717+$14,106

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 142 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 339,407 shares in the aggregate, from 4,442,201 up to 4,781,608 for a share count increase of approximately 7.64%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.Confluence Investment Management LLC 784,081
2.Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. 549,089
3.Los Angeles Capital Management LLC 425,943
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 CRCT Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LTPZ
 Funds Holding QFIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.