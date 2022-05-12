Markets
CVX

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 35 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
D.A. Davidson & CO. Existing -17,606+$9,712
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$196
Becker Capital Management Inc. Existing -2,686+$11,432
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Existing -1,698+$1,195
Madison Asset Management LLC NEW +4,907+$799
Boston Research & Management Inc. Existing +100+$424
Capital Fund Management S.A. Existing -39,300-$6,309
Davidson Investment Advisors Existing -118+$11,778
Bank of Montreal Can Existing -1,023,961+$28,681
Gifford Fong Associates Existing UNCH+$1,010
Heron Financial Group LLC Existing -149+$42
Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Existing UNCH+$42
Natixis Advisors L.P. Existing +75,845+$39,609
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Existing +6,000+$3,673
SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +16+$176
Pitcairn Co. Existing +3,030+$1,178
Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Existing -485+$661
Skba Capital Management LLC Existing -12,700+$1,077
Bradley Mark J. Existing -345+$1,133
Fund Evaluation Group LLC NEW +4,675+$761
Jump Financial LLC NEW +3,536+$576
Aggregate Change: -1,000,939+$107,846

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,700 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 42,132,430 shares in the aggregate, from 269,816,030 down to 227,683,600 for a share count decline of approximately -15.62%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 22,199,935
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 19,335,726
3.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 13,334,215
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

