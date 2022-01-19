See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -51+$41
MA Private Wealth Existing -476+$2
TimeScale Financial Inc. Existing +46+$26
Selway Asset Management Existing UNCH+$329
Howard Capital Management Group LLC NEW +1,735+$204
Defined Wealth Management LLC Existing +2+$68
Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Existing UNCH+$14
Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Existing +2,001+$314
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Existing UNCH+$607
Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Existing -150+$121
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Existing +39,876+$6,300
Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,893-$162
Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing +55+$200
Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Existing +578+$153
TruWealth Advisors LLC Existing +4,697+$3,265
Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing -100+$96
Guardian Investment Management Existing -900+$257
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Existing -535+$16
Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing -842+$65
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -1,426+$30
Purus Wealth Management LLC Existing +72+$58
Veriti Management LLC Existing -972+$382
Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Existing +1,176+$1,486
Summit X LLC Existing +381+$89
Welch & Forbes LLC Existing +13,885+$6,972
Bogart Wealth LLC Existing +2,403+$1,176
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. NEW +3,201+$376
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Existing +1,029+$231
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Existing -190+$110
Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Existing +5,549+$822
Emerald Advisors LLC Existing -1,987-$165
TI Trust Inc. NEW +13,979+$1,640
Hudson Value Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$280
Riverview Trust Co Existing UNCH+$5
Aggregate Change: +81,143+$25,408

In terms of shares owned, we count 14 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 12 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Cardinal Capital Management Inc., and Vancity Investment Management Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CVX common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 483 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,970 shares in the aggregate, from 13,769,806 up to 13,772,776 for a share count increase of approximately 0.02%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.Coho Partners Ltd. 1,370,676
2.Confluence Investment Management LLC 831,277
3.Royal London Asset Management Ltd. 648,920
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

