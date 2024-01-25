News & Insights

Markets
BMY

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Bristol Myers Squibb

January 25, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BMY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Existing +60,122+$3,049
Cambiar Investors LLC Existing +68,299-$1,465
TFC Financial Management Inc. Existing -19-$19
Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Existing -2,265-$265
Equitable Trust Co. Existing -607-$238
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,000-$97
Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Existing +200-$44
Americana Partners LLC Existing -2,592-$191
Bleakley Financial Group LLC Existing -5,315-$680
Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. NEW +10,669+$547
Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Existing -700-$102
Aggregate Change: +126,792+$492

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing BMY positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BMY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BMY at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,546 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BMY shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BMY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,497,467 shares in the aggregate, from 61,105,357 up to 64,602,824 for a share count increase of approximately 5.72%. The overall top three funds holding BMY on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of BMY Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 11,122,391
2.Pacer Advisors Inc. 7,830,948
3.DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale 3,950,080
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BMY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 FTG Historical Stock Prices
 NP Price Target
 CTK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.