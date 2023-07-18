News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Bristol Myers Squibb

July 18, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BMY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CKW Financial Group Existing UNCH-$5
Virtue Capital Management LLC Existing +1,969+$87
Burt Wealth Advisors Existing -348-$50
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Existing +1,342-$102
Cutler Group LLC CA Existing +2,466-$180
Alterity Financial Group LLC Existing -85-$93
Lake Street Financial LLC Existing -1,482-$199
FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$1
Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Existing +83,710+$1,947
Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Existing -42+$90
Little House Capital LLC Existing +1,203+$9
Capital Advisors Inc. OK Existing +836-$21
Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Existing -34,571-$11,781
Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Existing UNCH-$47
Kowal Investment Group LLC Existing +2-$36
Bill Few Associates Inc. Existing -75-$52
Aggregate Change: +54,925-$10,434

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing BMY positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BMY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BMY at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 818 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BMY shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BMY. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 471,892 shares in the aggregate, from 32,161,732 down to 31,689,840 for a share count decline of approximately -1.47%. The overall top three funds holding BMY on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of BMY Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 12,060,830
2.Pacer Advisors Inc. 4,040,742
3.AMF Tjanstepension AB 877,580
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BMY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

