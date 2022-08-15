Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Bristol Myers Squibb

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 131 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) was held by 47 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BMY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Zacks Investment Management Existing +59,363+$8,350
Signet Financial Management LLC Existing -102+$7
HBK Investments L P Existing -32,421-$2,429
Mariner LLC Existing -69,232+$1,248
Susquehanna International Group LLP Existing -523,925-$25,031
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing -84,017-$5,310
HealthCor Management L.P. Existing -117,740-$6,962
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Existing +7,030+$1,582
Bangor Savings Bank NEW +60,814+$4,683
Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Existing +536+$67
Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Existing -84+$41
Greytown Advisors Inc. Existing -3,100-$184
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Existing +2,226,874+$251,977
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing +42,452+$3,279
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Existing +54,171+$2,880
Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Existing +65,956+$7,701
Capital International Inc. CA Existing -17,962+$1,547
Capital International Investors Existing +15,196,981+$1,261,278
Capital World Investors Existing UNCH+$8,258
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing +17,443+$1,557
Capital International Sarl Existing -26,304-$1,734
Capital Research Global Investors NEW +709,449+$54,628
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing -160,838-$11,271
Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Existing UNCH+$11
Tcwp LLC Existing +1,172+$116
Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Existing -56+$8
Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA NEW +32+$2
Prelude Capital Management LLC Existing -2,109-$91
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Existing +18,341+$2,570
Redwood Investment Management LLC NEW +16,005+$1,232
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Existing +153,715+$12,020
Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$15
Nomura Holdings Inc. Existing +86,292+$7,331
Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Existing -103,172-$7,249
GQG Partners LLC Existing +871,872+$69,707
Andra AP fonden NEW +200,400+$15,431
Boothbay Fund Management LLC Existing -27,900-$2,144
Trustco Bank Corp N Y Existing -218+$22
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Existing -231,870-$11,647
D Orazio & Associates Inc. Existing +648+$72
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Existing -180,727+$29,777
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Existing -31,199+$2,822
Robbins Farley LLC Existing -6,348-$287
Aggregate Change: +18,040,538+$1,666,164

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing BMY positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 24 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that Advent Capital Management DE, Graham Capital Management L.P., and Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BMY common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BMY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BMY at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,731 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BMY shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BMY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 18,509,699 shares in the aggregate, from 1,106,452,241 up to 1,124,961,940 for a share count increase of approximately 1.67%. The overall top three funds holding BMY on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of BMY Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 196,828,094
2.BlackRock Inc. 170,645,262
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 97,760,260
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BMY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

