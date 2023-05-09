News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Booking Holdings

May 09, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) was held by 9 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BKNG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
ING Groep NV Existing +10,127+$27,243
Mather Group LLC. Existing -4+$90
Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Existing -75-$60
Egerton Capital UK LLP Existing -144,275-$244,535
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Existing +504+$3,088
Tortoise Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1
AdvisorShares Investments LLC NEW +92+$244
Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$17
GW&K Investment Management LLC NEW +1+$3
Aggregate Change: -133,630-$213,909

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing BKNG positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 3 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BKNG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BKNG at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,152 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BKNG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BKNG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 249,999 shares in the aggregate, from 4,120,654 up to 4,370,653 for a share count increase of approximately 6.07%. The overall top three funds holding BKNG on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of BKNG Held
1.Ninety One UK Ltd 418,905
2.AKO Capital LLP 345,454
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 334,041
»FundShares of BKNG Held

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG).

