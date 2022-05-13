Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Booking Holdings

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 101 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BKNG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Connolly Sarah T. Existing +18-$12
Cohen Lawrence B Existing -127-$379
Westover Capital Advisors LLC Existing +503+$1,169
Assetmark Inc. Existing +81+$188
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Existing -32-$193
ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Existing -4,308-$10,842
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Existing +340+$211
Pictet Asset Management SA Existing +17,708+$35,209
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Existing -931-$3,100
Korea Investment CORP Existing +15,100+$34,451
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing -1,090-$2,908
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Existing +13,893+$22,969
Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Existing -950-$2,337
National Pension Service Existing +203-$2,323
Brighton Jones LLC Existing +41+$86
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC NEW +165+$387
Dakota Wealth Management Existing +619+$1,442
EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Existing +7-$104
Moors & Cabot Inc. Existing -10-$36
Cypress Capital Management LLC Existing +15-$135
Mackay Shields LLC Existing -232-$1,436
Cetera Investment Advisers Existing +97+$202
Bank of Hawaii Existing -29-$87
Prudential PLC NEW +1,644+$3,861
Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Existing +8,934+$19,043
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing +23,209,526+$20,963
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Existing -6,525-$21,435
Kings Point Capital Management Existing +463+$775
Magellan Asset Management Ltd Existing +6,648+$15,403
Aggregate Change: +23,261,771+$111,031

In terms of shares owned, we count 17 of the above funds having increased existing BKNG positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BKNG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BKNG at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,132 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BKNG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BKNG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 519,844 shares in the aggregate, from 12,429,290 down to 11,909,446 for a share count decline of approximately -4.18%. The overall top three funds holding BKNG on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of BKNG Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 2,675,058
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 983,810
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 935,008
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BKNG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG).

