See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Blackstone

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CCLA Investment Management Ltd Existing -83,261-$12,148
New York State Common Retirement Fund Existing -28-$2,969
Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Existing -1,059-$298
Smith Group Asset Management LLC Existing +63,500+$8,061
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Existing +8,018+$909
Fisher Asset Management LLC Existing -1,710-$232
Spectrum Management Group LLC Existing +18,745+$2,229
SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Existing +5$UNCH
Tower Bridge Advisors Existing -1,629-$247
Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Existing UNCH-$121
Allen Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$129
National Bank of Canada FI Existing +13,005+$1,120
CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Existing +1-$2
Great Diamond Partners LLC Existing -4,879-$708
Aggregate Change: +10,708-$4,535

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing BX positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BX at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 2,365 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 24,252 shares in the aggregate, from 32,207,118 down to 32,182,866 for a share count decline of approximately -0.08%. The overall top three funds holding BX on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of BX Held
1.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 2,524,297
2.Markel Corp 1,229,000
3.Douglas Lane & Associates LLC 1,138,046
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX).

