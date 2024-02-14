News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Becton, Dickinson & Co

February 14, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 280 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) was held by 47 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BDX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
APG Asset Management N.V. Existing +2,583-$4,507
Ally Financial Inc. NEW +5,000+$1,219
BlackRock Inc. Existing +203,987-$282,061
Cibc World Market Inc. Existing -1,091-$604
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +3,946+$582
First Manhattan CO. LLC. Existing -383-$151
HM Payson & Co. Existing +1,069-$573
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing +5$UNCH
Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC NEW +1,000+$244
Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Existing -151,785-$70,860
Natixis Existing +206,949+$50,098
OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A NEW +117+$29
Ossiam Existing -176-$156
Ostrum Asset Management Existing -29-$303
Personal CFO Solutions LLC Existing +38-$18
Quadrature Capital Ltd NEW +72,346+$17,650
RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1-$1
Seven Eight Capital LP NEW +9,739+$2,375
Security National Bank NEW +345+$84
Socorro Asset Management LP Existing +1,542-$92
Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing -520-$163
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing -1,934-$6,924
Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Existing +35,533+$7,700
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing -73,692-$19,583
Prudential PLC Existing -7,778-$2,201
Broderick Brian C Existing +515+$67
Delaney Dennis R Existing +220-$80
NCM Capital Management LLC Existing -38-$43
Dempze Nancy E Existing +92-$102
Kidder Stephen W Existing +110-$60
Puzo Michael J Existing +516-$171
Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Existing UNCH-$17
Somerville Kurt F Existing +180-$434
Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -20-$76
Notis McConarty Edward Existing +133-$162
Page Arthur B Existing -387-$169
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$21
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing -1,075-$316
AXA S.A. Existing +32,043+$133
Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Existing +35-$1,873
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Existing +2,230+$70
OFI Invest Asset Management Existing +3,329+$812
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing -71-$52
Polymer Capital Management HK LTD NEW +3,800+$927
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Existing -2,000-$1,497
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Existing +840-$325
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing -464-$311
Aggregate Change: +346,800-$311,916

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing BDX positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 16 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Baker Avenue Asset Management LP, and L2 Asset Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BDX common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BDX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BDX at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 5,042 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BDX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BDX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 303,776 shares in the aggregate, from 126,003,196 down to 125,699,420 for a share count decline of approximately -0.24%. The overall top three funds holding BDX on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of BDX Held
1.Morgan Stanley 10,711,553
2.Wellington Management Group LLP 6,672,346
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 5,480,211
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BDX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX).

