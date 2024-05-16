News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Bank of America

May 16, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 150 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) was held by 50 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BAC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Nemes Rush Group LLC Existing +111+$24
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Existing +34,613+$1,402
RW Investment Management LLC NEW +19,723+$748
Cohen & Steers Inc. Existing -4,581-$111
Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Existing +4,899+$225
Gries Financial LLC Existing +179+$229
LM Advisors LLC Existing -6,065+$390
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +69,129+$4,622
Hanover Advisors Inc. NEW +13,671+$518
CMG Global Holdings LLC Existing UNCH+$203
Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$53
Morgan Stanley Existing -1,796,689+$405,582
LJI Wealth Management LLC Existing -2,814+$144
Vise Technologies Inc. Existing -18,172-$435
Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +1+$5
Nomura Holdings Inc. Existing -1,288,059-$45,415
Dagco Inc. Existing +1,409+$56
United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Existing +7,908+$1,383
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing -7,219+$2,332
3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Existing +1,030+$187
GeoWealth Management LLC Existing +20,820+$963
Deutsche Bank AG Existing +2,239,858+$163,775
Clough Capital Partners L P Existing UNCH+$102
Marathon Capital Management Existing -71-$100
Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Existing -2,076,403-$68,954
Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Existing UNCH+$2,125
Silver Coast Investments LLC Existing -184+$22
Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. NEW +5,805+$220
Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$495
Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Existing -2,929+$116
Frisch Financial Group Inc. Existing +258+$76
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Existing -8,187-$242
Shelton Capital Management Existing -11,275+$189
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Existing -236,670+$5,827
Blue Edge Capital LLC Existing -59+$151
London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Existing -22,930-$408
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Existing -49,917+$2,610
Ceeto Capital Group LLC Existing -1,000+$187
Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Existing +68+$48
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Existing -18,074+$357
Kentucky Retirement Systems Existing -28,006+$1,279
Balentine LLC Existing +5,870+$261
CSS LLC IL Existing -30,000-$823
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -1,696-$43
LMR Partners LLP Existing -766,047-$26,393
First Manhattan CO. LLC. Existing -4,546+$343
Horizon Investments LLC Existing +4,554+$711
Royal Bank of Canada Existing -1,506,608+$96,246
Aggregate Change: -5,437,296+$552,474

In terms of shares owned, we count 17 of the above funds having increased existing BAC positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 25 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Cipher Capital LP, and Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BAC common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BAC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BAC at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,547 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BAC shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BAC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 44,171,072 shares in the aggregate, from 3,407,825,365 down to 3,363,654,293 for a share count decline of approximately -1.30%. The overall top three funds holding BAC on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of BAC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 644,460,334
2.BlackRock Inc. 487,668,651
3.FMR LLC 191,851,768
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BAC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

