See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Apple

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 247 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 97 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|Academy Capital Management Inc. TX
|Existing
|-2,943
|+$12,291
|Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
|Existing
|-83,099
|+$307,542
|Advisory Research Inc.
|Existing
|-55,146
|-$5,361
|Algert Global LLC
|Existing
|+1,001
|+$1,809
|Accuvest Global Advisors
|Existing
|+110,423
|+$19,666
|Blackhill Capital Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$9,197
|Boston Financial Mangement LLC
|Existing
|-65,979
|+$18,156
|Blueprint Investment Partners LLC
|Existing
|+41,383
|+$7,226
|Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|-3,063
|+$868
|CKW Financial Group
|Existing
|+105
|+$555
|Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-3,030
|+$200
|Cercano Management LLC
|Existing
|-139,465
|-$17,547
|Cresta Advisors Ltd.
|Existing
|-40
|+$1,244
|Dimension Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-62
|+$960
|Dodge & Cox
|Existing
|-500
|+$797
|Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership
|Existing
|-355
|+$506
|Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.
|Existing
|-170
|+$803
|First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA
|Existing
|-1,197
|+$2,749
|Fort L.P.
|Existing
|-113
|+$133
|Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|+7,477
|+$14,524
|Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+19,685
|+$10,193
|Freestone Capital Holdings LLC
|Existing
|-4,795
|+$11,112
|Gitterman Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-1,744
|+$962
|Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC
|Existing
|+2,249
|+$8,568
|Hanseatic Management Services Inc.
|NEW
|+6,362
|+$1,111
|HAP Trading LLC
|Existing
|-29,600
|+$2,971
|HCR Wealth Advisors
|Existing
|-2,665
|+$19,503
|Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund
|Existing
|+966,832
|+$295,635
|Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$122
|Hudson Portfolio Management LLC
|Existing
|-500
|+$372
|ICA Group Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-83
|+$3,134
|Intact Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|+1,400
|+$2,018
|Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC
|NEW
|+1,321
|+$218
|Krane Funds Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+8,517
|+$1,606
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|Existing
|-8,883
|+$26,912
|Lauer Wealth LLC
|NEW
|+3,130
|+$517
|MAS Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-1,585
|-$79
|Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.
|Existing
|-18,999
|+$21,631
|Menard Financial Group LLC
|Existing
|+337
|+$474
|Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.
|Existing
|-6,103
|+$2,022
|Missouri Trust & Investment Co
|Existing
|-788
|+$725
|Nixon Peabody Trust Co.
|Existing
|+2,606
|+$2,641
|Night Owl Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$133
|Ossiam
|Existing
|-212,313
|+$7,742
|Overbrook Management Corp
|Existing
|-5,938
|+$3,222
|Portland Investment Counsel Inc.
|Existing
|+5
|+$269
|Rational Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+2,893
|+$1,270
|Relative Value Partners Group LLC
|Existing
|+2,208
|+$1,064
|RiverGlades Family Offices LLC
|Existing
|-133
|+$271
|Sheets Smith Wealth Management
|Existing
|-80,788
|+$2,556
|Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+269
|+$5,689
|Sandy Cove Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+818
|+$1,343
|Tanaka Capital Management Inc.
|Existing
|-85
|+$1,606
|Trek Financial LLC
|Existing
|+8,087
|+$5,136
|United Bank
|Existing
|-1,757
|+$1,374
|Valueworks LLC
|Existing
|-503
|+$764
|Viawealth LLC
|Existing
|+56
|+$718
|Vancity Investment Management Ltd
|Existing
|-2,272
|+$8,934
|VitalStone Financial LLC
|Existing
|-331
|+$92
|Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV
|Existing
|+496
|+$1,645
|Wealthgate Family Office LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$545
|Cedar Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+370
|+$302
|Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-13,214
|-$392
|Seven Eight Capital LP
|Existing
|-4,950
|+$530
|DE Burlo Group Inc.
|Existing
|-56,407
|-$1,029
|Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC
|NEW
|+1,400
|+$231
|Black Swift Group LLC
|Existing
|-20,090
|-$2,249
|Mariner LLC
|Existing
|+3,145,937
|+$813,155
|State of Wyoming
|Existing
|-5,524
|+$382
|Cheviot Value Management LLC
|Existing
|+1,936
|+$1,964
|Needham Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|-2,050
|+$932
|USS Investment Management Ltd
|Existing
|+46,085
|+$116,617
|Schnieders Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-7,107
|+$6,502
|Meridian Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+17,133
|+$14,228
|Cornerstone Advisors LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$35,634
|Pointe Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-856
|+$427
|Symmetry Peak Management LLC
|Existing
|-2,500
|-$1,549
|Alkeon Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+622,700
|+$82,887
|Sprott Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$83
|Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
|Existing
|-67,000
|+$94,384
|Primecap Management Co. CA
|Existing
|-7,200
|+$68,466
|Maven Securities LTD
|Existing
|-277,579
|-$37,417
|Hsbc Holdings PLC
|Existing
|-3,301,551
|+$486,235
|Noked Israel Ltd
|Existing
|-101,000
|-$8,359
|Verition Fund Management LLC
|Existing
|+685,933
|+$89,380
|Fundsmith LLP
|Existing
|+872,745
|+$160,324
|Boothbay Fund Management LLC
|Existing
|+139,687
|+$20,677
|Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.
|Existing
|-41,107
|+$73,444
|David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.
|Existing
|-20
|+$3,181
|Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.
|Existing
|+202,955
|+$42,562
|Cullen Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$197
|Macquarie Group Ltd.
|Existing
|-216,749
|+$292,262
|Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$17,267
|Hikari Tsushin Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$3,292
|Act Two Investors LLC
|Existing
|+29,497
|+$6,823
|Atom Investors LP
|Existing
|+4,764
|+$852
|Beck Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+626
|+$790
|Aggregate Change:
|+2,099,497
|+$3,216,074
In terms of shares owned, we count 33 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 51 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that XTX Topco Ltd, and CenterBook Partners LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AAPL common stock as of 03/31/2023.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,835 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 52,527,379 shares in the aggregate, from 4,227,413,536 down to 4,174,886,157 for a share count decline of approximately -1.24%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 03/31/2023 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).
