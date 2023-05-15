News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Apple

May 15, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 247 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 97 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Existing -2,943+$12,291
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Existing -83,099+$307,542
Advisory Research Inc. Existing -55,146-$5,361
Algert Global LLC Existing +1,001+$1,809
Accuvest Global Advisors Existing +110,423+$19,666
Blackhill Capital Inc. Existing UNCH+$9,197
Boston Financial Mangement LLC Existing -65,979+$18,156
Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Existing +41,383+$7,226
Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Existing -3,063+$868
CKW Financial Group Existing +105+$555
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Existing -3,030+$200
Cercano Management LLC Existing -139,465-$17,547
Cresta Advisors Ltd. Existing -40+$1,244
Dimension Capital Management LLC Existing -62+$960
Dodge & Cox Existing -500+$797
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Existing -355+$506
Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -170+$803
First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Existing -1,197+$2,749
Fort L.P. Existing -113+$133
Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Existing +7,477+$14,524
Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Existing +19,685+$10,193
Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Existing -4,795+$11,112
Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,744+$962
Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Existing +2,249+$8,568
Hanseatic Management Services Inc. NEW +6,362+$1,111
HAP Trading LLC Existing -29,600+$2,971
HCR Wealth Advisors Existing -2,665+$19,503
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Existing +966,832+$295,635
Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Existing UNCH+$122
Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Existing -500+$372
ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Existing -83+$3,134
Intact Investment Management Inc. Existing +1,400+$2,018
Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC NEW +1,321+$218
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Existing +8,517+$1,606
Logan Capital Management Inc. Existing -8,883+$26,912
Lauer Wealth LLC NEW +3,130+$517
MAS Advisors LLC Existing -1,585-$79
Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -18,999+$21,631
Menard Financial Group LLC Existing +337+$474
Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Existing -6,103+$2,022
Missouri Trust & Investment Co Existing -788+$725
Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Existing +2,606+$2,641
Night Owl Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$133
Ossiam Existing -212,313+$7,742
Overbrook Management Corp Existing -5,938+$3,222
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +5+$269
Rational Advisors LLC Existing +2,893+$1,270
Relative Value Partners Group LLC Existing +2,208+$1,064
RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Existing -133+$271
Sheets Smith Wealth Management Existing -80,788+$2,556
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing +269+$5,689
Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Existing +818+$1,343
Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Existing -85+$1,606
Trek Financial LLC Existing +8,087+$5,136
United Bank Existing -1,757+$1,374
Valueworks LLC Existing -503+$764
Viawealth LLC Existing +56+$718
Vancity Investment Management Ltd Existing -2,272+$8,934
VitalStone Financial LLC Existing -331+$92
Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Existing +496+$1,645
Wealthgate Family Office LLC Existing UNCH+$545
Cedar Wealth Management LLC Existing +370+$302
Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Existing -13,214-$392
Seven Eight Capital LP Existing -4,950+$530
DE Burlo Group Inc. Existing -56,407-$1,029
Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC NEW +1,400+$231
Black Swift Group LLC Existing -20,090-$2,249
Mariner LLC Existing +3,145,937+$813,155
State of Wyoming Existing -5,524+$382
Cheviot Value Management LLC Existing +1,936+$1,964
Needham Investment Management LLC Existing -2,050+$932
USS Investment Management Ltd Existing +46,085+$116,617
Schnieders Capital Management LLC Existing -7,107+$6,502
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Existing +17,133+$14,228
Cornerstone Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$35,634
Pointe Capital Management LLC Existing -856+$427
Symmetry Peak Management LLC Existing -2,500-$1,549
Alkeon Capital Management LLC Existing +622,700+$82,887
Sprott Inc. Existing UNCH+$83
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Existing -67,000+$94,384
Primecap Management Co. CA Existing -7,200+$68,466
Maven Securities LTD Existing -277,579-$37,417
Hsbc Holdings PLC Existing -3,301,551+$486,235
Noked Israel Ltd Existing -101,000-$8,359
Verition Fund Management LLC Existing +685,933+$89,380
Fundsmith LLP Existing +872,745+$160,324
Boothbay Fund Management LLC Existing +139,687+$20,677
Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Existing -41,107+$73,444
David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Existing -20+$3,181
Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Existing +202,955+$42,562
Cullen Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$197
Macquarie Group Ltd. Existing -216,749+$292,262
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Existing UNCH+$17,267
Hikari Tsushin Inc. Existing UNCH+$3,292
Act Two Investors LLC Existing +29,497+$6,823
Atom Investors LP Existing +4,764+$852
Beck Capital Management LLC Existing +626+$790
Aggregate Change: +2,099,497+$3,216,074

In terms of shares owned, we count 33 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 51 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that XTX Topco Ltd, and CenterBook Partners LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AAPL common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,835 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 52,527,379 shares in the aggregate, from 4,227,413,536 down to 4,174,886,157 for a share count decline of approximately -1.24%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of AAPL Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 1,035,008,939
2.FMR LLC 311,437,576
3.Bank of America Corp DE 141,923,140
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AAPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

