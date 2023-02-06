Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Apple

February 06, 2023 — 09:51 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Goldstein Advisors LLC NEW +32,070+$4,167
Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Existing -6,166-$1,672
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Existing +7,733-$2,075
First Dallas Securities Inc. Existing +2,752-$474
Oakworth Capital Inc. Existing -780-$2,842
Markel Corp Existing UNCH-$9,981
Carlson Capital Management Existing -1,230-$614
R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$19
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Existing -920-$265
Scharf Investments LLC Existing -867-$281
Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Existing +80-$768
Parallel Advisors LLC Existing -3,877-$5,766
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Existing +175-$69
Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Existing +492-$1,668
Martin & Co. Inc. TN Existing +933-$422
New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC NEW +8,972+$1,237
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Existing -11,986-$2,306
Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Existing -1,550-$1,079
Aggregate Change: +25,831-$24,897

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 2,418 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 12,345,312 shares in the aggregate, from 581,108,288 up to 593,453,600 for a share count increase of approximately 2.12%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of AAPL Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 59,874,884
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 47,414,492
3.New York State Common Retirement Fund 27,275,122
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AAPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).

