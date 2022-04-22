Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Apple

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 71 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 61 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Hudson Value Partners LLC Existing -167-$175
Townsend & Associates Inc Existing +442+$10
WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Existing +183-$39
Roth Financial Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$31
Northstar Advisory Group LLC Existing +2,561+$338
Northside Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$145
Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Existing +330-$313
Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Existing -71-$33
Paradiem LLC Existing +40-$244
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Existing +108,557+$18,846
Paladin Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH-$70
YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Existing -4,174-$1,156
Newman & Schimel LLC Existing -4-$41
Domani Wealth LLC Existing +1,297-$164
Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Existing +20,673+$3,601
Bennicas & Associates Inc. Existing -450-$108
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Existing +2,624+$172
Peoples Financial Services CORP. Existing -3,791-$872
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Existing +1-$152
Fulcrum Equity Management Existing -4,921-$883
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Existing -1,694-$686
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Existing -98,548-$18,190
CRA Financial Services LLC Existing +2,825-$72
G&S Capital LLC Existing +375-$36
TKG Advisors LLC Existing +1,762+$244
Steph & Co. Existing -1,763-$359
Mayport LLC Existing +4-$50
Regis Management CO LLC Existing UNCH-$61
Resolute Financial LLC Existing -190-$89
Perkins Coie Trust Co Existing +6,198+$795
Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Existing -7,747-$1,521
Kowal Investment Group LLC Existing +507-$44
WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Existing +512-$92
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing +335+$36
Global Trust Asset Management LLC Existing +3,302+$394
City Holding Co. Existing -1,899+$1,271
Baker Boyer National Bank Existing -2,601-$747
Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Existing -839-$187
Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Existing -644-$218
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Existing +10,343+$1,648
Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Existing +11,244+$3,376
Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Existing -24+$8
Red Tortoise LLC Existing -44-$25
Planning Center Inc. Existing +168-$4
Colorado Capital Management Inc. Existing +861+$53
Verus Financial Partners Inc. Existing +1,385-$22
Regal Wealth Group Inc. Existing -3,949-$764
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Existing +3-$52
Annex Advisory Services LLC Existing +10,089+$1,178
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +79-$195
Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing -1,427+$551
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Existing +435,891+$69,659
KCS Wealth Advisory Existing -146,111-$26,026
Scharf Investments LLC Existing +336-$8
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +64-$101
Unison Advisors LLC Existing +350+$57
Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Existing -1,431-$304
Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$192
TimeScale Financial Inc. Existing +1,502+$126
PDS Planning Inc Existing +10,639+$1,514
Aggregate Change: +352,997+$49,356

In terms of shares owned, we count 34 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 22 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 541 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,652,460 shares in the aggregate, from 94,293,393 down to 92,640,933 for a share count decline of approximately -1.75%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of AAPL Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 18,107,293
2.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 4,276,841
3.DNB Asset Management AS 4,126,836
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AAPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).

