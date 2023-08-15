News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Apple

August 15, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 144 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 48 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Existing +192+$269
Barometer Capital Management Inc. Existing -2,960+$1,096
Capital Management Associates NY Existing +2,030+$899
Clark Estates Inc. NY NEW +3,111+$603
Harbour Investment Management LLC Existing -4,173+$939
Ithaka Group LLC Existing -22,017+$530
Lumina Fund Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1,256
New Legacy Group LLC Existing UNCH+$166
Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Existing +150+$1,929
Pinnacle Holdings LLC Existing -423+$494
Portland Global Advisors LLC Existing -898+$1,345
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +5,134+$4,227
Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Existing +1,627,606+$548,574
Sculati Wealth Management LLC Existing -448+$1,713
Solano Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$73
UBS Group AG Existing +1,037,331+$1,263,423
Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,843+$1,458
Trek Financial LLC Existing -11,783+$1,110
Ashford Capital Management Inc. Existing -176+$102
Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Existing -103,884+$12,296
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing -750,123+$128,087
Annandale Capital LLC Existing -314+$644
L & S Advisors Inc Existing +7,374+$5,173
PFS Investments Inc. Existing +5,856+$7,822
Sfmg LLC Existing +2,841+$6,683
tru Independence LLC Existing +63+$1,232
Needham Investment Management LLC Existing -1,250+$753
Rossmore Private Capital Existing -2,839+$5,918
Echo Street Capital Management LLC Existing +461,441+$106,254
Regis Acquisition Inc. Existing UNCH+$163
HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +4,794+$2,184
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Existing -6,661+$4,676
Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Existing -40,085+$57,717
Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. NEW +168,682+$32,719
FCA Corp TX Existing -528+$444
Symmetry Investments LP NEW +5,500+$1,067
Prudential PLC Existing -39,826+$16,972
Totem Point Management LLC NEW +36,942+$7,166
Dantai Capital Ltd NEW +6,000+$1,164
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Existing -5,278-$649
Retirement Capital Strategies Existing +38+$876
Beck Capital Management LLC Existing +48+$599
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Existing +143,049+$32,980
Graham Capital Management L.P. Existing +17,558+$3,811
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Existing -5,752+$1,333
Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -39,969-$2,738
Wallace Capital Management Inc. Existing +215+$457
1832 Asset Management L.P. Existing -240,889+$131,823
Aggregate Change: +2,257,522+$2,397,832

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 21 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,850 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 40,972,498 shares in the aggregate, from 4,395,058,721 up to 4,436,031,219 for a share count increase of approximately 0.93%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of AAPL Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 1,039,640,859
2.FMR LLC 307,066,638
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 291,538,165
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AAPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
