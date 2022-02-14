Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Apple

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 188 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) was held by 75 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AAPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
American International Group Inc. Existing -61,008+$179,999
Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Existing +85,273+$38,201
Cadence Bank Existing -12,077+$2,812
CenterBook Partners LP NEW +3,795+$674
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing -2,076,035+$692,852
Compton Financial Group LLC Existing +100+$246
Copperleaf Capital LLC Existing +1,449+$330
Drystone LLC NEW +98+$17
Fortress Wealth Group LLC Existing +878+$810
GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Existing -2,836+$4,983
Group One Trading L.P. Existing +1,024,100+$492,885
H&H International Investment LLC Existing -5,238,700+$343,482
Intact Investment Management Inc. Existing -3,700+$2,212
Maryland Capital Management Existing -2,507+$24,123
Miller Investment Management LP Existing UNCH+$404
Okabena Investment Services Inc. Existing +9,252+$1,735
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Existing -2,398+$10,107
Papp L Roy & Associates Existing -212+$11,062
Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Existing +6,073+$5,910
Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Existing +941+$1,059
Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL NEW +13,385+$2,377
PointState Capital LP NEW +800,000+$142,056
Royal Fund Management LLC Existing +2,667+$2,464
TownSquare Capital LLC Existing +7,865+$11,793
Trigran Investments Inc. NEW +1,200+$213
Wafra Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Cetera Advisors LLC Existing -128,566+$21,985
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Existing -14,980+$63,923
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,855+$1,562
Captrust Financial Advisors Existing +419,432+$191,176
RBO & Co. LLC Existing -980+$3,675
Resource Management LLC Existing +1,164+$10,863
Jefferies Group LLC Existing -1,765,933-$312,645
Mendel Money Management Existing -70+$188
Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Existing -3,679+$309
Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC NEW +37,437+$6,648
Mutual Advisors LLC Existing +5,365+$18,958
Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Existing -7,100+$841
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Existing -24,993+$163,678
RB Capital Management LLC Existing +24,983+$10,923
Bell Investment Advisors Inc Existing +425+$917
Needham Investment Management LLC Existing -9,000+$168
Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. NEW +663+$116
Overbrook Management Corp Existing +1,150+$5,590
Glassman Wealth Services Existing -8,195+$4,121
Hoey Investments Inc. Existing +29,558+$15,661
WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -10+$1,251
Sprott Inc. Existing UNCH+$88
Chandler Asset Management Inc. NEW +15+$3
Unconventional Investor LLC NEW +5,048+$896
Hutchinson Capital Management CA Existing -711+$5,655
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -13,638+$3,157
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Existing +27,969+$23,526
Gotham Asset Management LLC Existing +30,506+$14,960
Fiduciary Trust Co. Existing -3,169+$74,877
Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Existing -15,851+$137
Cheviot Value Management LLC Existing +1,490+$2,801
Fortis Capital Management LLC Existing +2,685+$1,357
Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Existing +8,021+$33,438
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Existing -17,816+$5,345
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing +935,170+$324,573
People s United Financial Inc. Existing -197,785+$10,758
Novo Holdings A S Existing -118,525+$16,372
KBC Group NV Existing -111,086+$239,010
Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Existing -16,080+$85,257
Quilter Plc Existing -400,128-$13,255
GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -4,981+$6,056
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing +1,762,856+$598,896
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Existing -71,700+$16,120
Noked Israel Ltd NEW +13,300+$2,362
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Existing +150,337+$49,189
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Existing +20,832+$12,557
Aggregate Change: -5,234,080+$4,413,879

In terms of shares owned, we count 26 of the above funds having increased existing AAPL positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 36 having decreased their positions and 10 new positions. Worth noting is that Harvard Management Co. Inc., and Rokos Capital Management LLP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AAPL common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AAPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AAPL at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 4,197 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AAPL shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AAPL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 5,557,735 shares in the aggregate, from 4,068,888,433 down to 4,063,330,698 for a share count decline of approximately -0.14%. The overall top three funds holding AAPL on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of AAPL Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 1,019,810,291
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 264,351,901
3.Northern Trust Corp 190,876,014
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AAPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

