See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

January 05, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Existing +6,562+$2,516
Baron Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,260+$68
Compass Wealth Management LLC Existing +363+$146
Peoples Bank KS Existing -435+$232
McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Existing -420+$11
VERITY Wealth Advisors Existing UNCH+$48
Hoese & Co LLP Existing -60+$54
Fulton Bank N.A. Existing -152+$3,455
InTrack Investment Management Inc Existing +779+$486
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Existing -1,024+$1,963
Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$105
HWG Holdings LP Existing +35,267+$5,912
Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Existing -5,069+$5,768
Green Alpha Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$47
Riverwater Partners LLC Existing +115+$89
Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$21
IFS Advisors LLC NEW +20+$3
E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Existing +86+$18
Aggregate Change: +34,772+$20,942

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 51 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 274,357 shares in the aggregate, from 4,580,374 up to 4,854,731 for a share count increase of approximately 5.99%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.DNB Asset Management AS 3,003,379
2.Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV 446,258
3.Appleton Partners Inc. MA 201,396
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

