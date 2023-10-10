See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 33 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Existing +1,596+$113
Orser Capital Management LLC Existing -5-$81
Doliver Advisors LP Existing +348-$64
SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Existing -79-$230
Greenfield Savings Bank Existing -85-$84
Professional Advisory Services Inc. Existing +2,526+$23
Symmetry Partners LLC Existing -42,008-$5,533
Sendero Wealth Management LLC Existing -919-$486
First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Existing -654-$181
New England Research & Management Inc. Existing +9,433+$1,166
Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Existing +36,203+$3,950
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Existing +39,835+$4,676
Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +177+$6
Parkside Investments LLC Existing -2,170-$534
ZRC Wealth Management LLC Existing +1-$8
CIC Wealth LLC Existing -1,165-$311
Activest Wealth Management Existing -1,369+$51
Curbstone Financial Management Corp Existing -470-$194
CCG Wealth Management LLC Existing +266+$16
Bank of New Hampshire Existing -1,290-$293
Covea Finance Existing +9,160+$43
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Existing +42-$53
Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Existing -21-$9
Rise Advisors LLC Existing +488+$50
Aggregate Change: +49,840+$2,033

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 12 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 81 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 540,220 shares in the aggregate, from 5,706,177 up to 6,246,397 for a share count increase of approximately 9.47%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.Sarasin & Partners LLP 3,921,079
2.Salem Investment Counselors Inc. 468,900
3.Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV 450,799
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

