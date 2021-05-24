Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

BNK Invest BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 152 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 70 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Atwater Malick LLC Existing -6-$61
Physicians Financial Services Inc. Existing +276+$142
Stonnington Group LLC NEW +3,711+$11,697
Colony Group LLC Existing +991+$1,848
Ratan Capital Management LP Existing +7,512+$21,907
Childress Capital Advisors LLC Existing +487+$1,404
Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Existing -193-$1,792
Bowie Capital Management LLC Existing +9,600+$29,509
Beaton Management Co. Inc. Existing +12-$152
Citadel Advisors LLC Existing -699,549-$2,358,108
Spire Wealth Management NEW +35,294+$107,605
Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Existing +59,307+$14,907
Akaris Global Partners LP Existing -330-$1,492
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Existing -10-$195
CAMG Solamere Management LLC Existing +10+$15
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Existing +800+$5,130
Capital Analysts LLC Existing +1,726+$5,291
Consulta Ltd Existing +23,000+$60,253
Darwin Advisors LLC Existing +1,603+$4,621
Dempze Nancy E Existing +38-$33
Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Existing +199+$455
FORA Capital LLC Existing -3,729-$12,351
Generation Investment Management LLP NEW +302,175+$934,954
Highline Capital Management L.P. Existing UNCH-$396
Honeycomb Asset Management LP Existing +3,091+$5,428
Kayak Investment Partners LLC Existing -1,560-$7,599
Kidder Stephen W Existing +23-$328
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Existing +18,198-$169,952
Lpwm LLC Existing -7-$37
Maverick Capital Ltd. Existing +36,551+$104,646
Millennium Management LLC Existing -424,157-$1,290,347
Morgan Stanley Existing -659,473-$3,058,723
Man Group plc Existing -5,722-$41,464
Matrix Capital Management Company LP Existing UNCH-$8,387
McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Existing -10-$165
Melvin Capital Management LP Existing +40,000+$109,921
Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Existing +15+$12
Paloma Partners Management Co Existing -191-$1,870
Perigon Wealth Management LLC Existing +347+$155
Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Existing -1,535-$5,416
RiverPark Advisors LLC Existing +969+$1,788
Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Existing +221-$2,721
Scge Management L.P. Existing UNCH-$19,672
Scholtz & Company LLC Existing +462+$571
SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Existing +5,700+$6,887
Six Columns Capital LP Existing -4,500-$15,308
SageGuard Financial Group LLC Existing -344-$2,135
Select Equity Group L.P. Existing +3,334+$10,247
Tectonic Advisors LLC Existing +311+$899
Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Existing +1,441+$3,827
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Existing +7,689+$23,283
Twinbeech Capital LP NEW +2,028+$6,275
Think Investments LP Existing -2,300-$9,689
Utah Retirement Systems Existing -3,548-$24,817
Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Existing -23-$84
Windacre Partnership LLC Existing +87,125+$255,929
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Existing +5,662+$2,314
American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Existing -1-$113
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Existing -502-$2,110
Defined Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$17
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing +11,772+$32,084
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing +442+$213
Jane Street Group LLC Existing -200,926-$989,586
Lone Pine Capital LLC Existing +224,618+$653,113
Principle Wealth Partners LLC Existing -49-$1,277
Tectonic Advisors LLC Existing +311+$899
Truvestments Capital LLC Existing +313+$850
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing -89-$499
Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Existing +46+$142
Aggregate Change: -1,810,893-$7,965,783

In terms of shares owned, we count 37 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 12/31/2020 to 03/31/2021, with 25 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, Ogborne Capital Management LLC, and Private Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMZN common stock as of 03/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 03/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 5,477 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,970,608 shares in the aggregate, from 273,959,004 down to 271,988,396 for a share count decline of approximately -0.72%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 03/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 32,614,254
2.BlackRock Inc. 28,012,846
3.State Street Corp 15,873,531
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).



