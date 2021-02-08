Markets
AMZN

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2020 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; } .hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; }

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Securian Asset Management Inc Existing -659+$2,125
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Existing +23,442+$83,930
Sageworth Trust Co Existing +29+$98
Icon Wealth Partners LLC Existing -14+$104
Omnia Family Wealth LLC Existing -2+$55
First National Corp MA ADV Existing +1-$1,852
Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Existing +161+$1,443
Trivest Advisors Ltd NEW +150+$489
Roundview Capital LLC Existing +42+$619
Alera Investment Advisors LLC Existing +4+$117
Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Existing +38+$327
Versant Capital Management Inc Existing -16-$44
IAM Advisory LLC NEW +555+$1,838
Family Legacy Inc. Existing +28+$208
Naples Global Advisors LLC Existing +3+$132
Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Existing -31+$36
Orgel Wealth Management LLC Existing +25+$95
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Existing +30+$234
OneAscent Financial Services LLC Existing -229-$705
FMR LLC Existing -408,045+$389,279
OneAscent Wealth Management LLC NEW +304+$990
Ithaka Group LLC Existing +186+$2,862
Sage Financial Management Group Inc. NEW +84+$274
Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Existing +187+$1,238
Aggregate Change: -383,727+$483,892

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 09/30/2020 to 12/31/2020, with 7 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 12/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 2,120 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 278,971 shares in the aggregate, from 51,194,574 up to 51,473,545 for a share count increase of approximately 0.54%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 12/31/2020 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 27,524,749
2.Jennison Associates LLC 2,911,025
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 1,766,598
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest