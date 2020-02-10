Markets
AMZN

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published
Holdings Channel

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Northwest Bancshares Inc. Existing UNCH +$18
Absher Wealth Management LLC NEW +171 +$317
Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Existing -145 -$195
GFG Capital LLC NEW +1,944 +$3,592
Rossmore Private Capital Existing -4 +$178
Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Existing -145 -$195
Silvant Capital Management LLC Existing -172 +$1,449
Grisanti Capital Management LLC Existing +843 +$1,918
Quantbot Technologies LP NEW +5,409 +$9,994
Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +1,018 +$2,488
Ferguson Shapiro LLC NEW +165 +$305
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Existing +39 +$214
Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Existing +143 +$484
AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Existing UNCH +$16,957
Bainco International Investors Existing +2,565 +$5,835
Manchester Capital Management LLC Existing -155 +$204
Hartline Investment Corp Existing +701 +$2,003
Aviva PLC Existing +292 +$24,294
Aggregate Change: +12,669 +$69,860

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 09/30/2019 to 12/31/2019, with 5 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 12/31/2019 reporting period (out of the 2,330 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,443,269 shares in the aggregate, from 63,867,300 up to 65,310,569 for a share count increase of approximately 2.26%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 12/31/2019 were:

» Fund Shares of AMZN Held
1. State Street Corp 16,906,057
2. FMR LLC 15,654,807
3. Jennison Associates LLC 2,610,586
4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN »

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular