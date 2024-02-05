News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Altria Group

February 05, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Existing UNCH-$33
Field & Main Bank Existing UNCH-$4
Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Existing +1,952-$212
Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Existing UNCH-$68
Van ECK Associates Corp Existing +3,888,907+$156,736
Steele Capital Management Inc. NEW +5,653+$228
Fernwood Investment Management LLC Existing +3,181+$16
Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Altrius Capital Management Inc Existing +3,246-$12
Intrust Bank NA Existing -1,542-$99
Orca Investment Management LLC Existing +73-$15
Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Existing UNCH-$2
Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Existing -1,788-$155
Kennon Green & Company LLC Existing -15,844-$875
Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Existing -1,325-$71
Aggregate Change: +3,882,513+$155,434

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing MO positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 4 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MO at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 2,645 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MO shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MO. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 3,691,871 shares in the aggregate, from 85,399,218 down to 81,707,347 for a share count decline of approximately -4.32%. The overall top three funds holding MO on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of MO Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 14,690,309
2.Pacer Advisors Inc. 9,259,451
3.Truist Financial Corp 4,094,395
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO).

