See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

May 13, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 38 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOGL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Garrison Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$44
Davidson Trust Co. Existing +790+$205
Gould Capital LLC Existing -4+$10
Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Existing +963+$262
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Existing +7,765+$4,988
Creative Planning Existing +58,355+$32,678
Truist Financial Corp Existing +6,772+$30,603
Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$130
Smith Moore & CO. Existing +65+$332
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Existing +12,347+$1,961
Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Existing UNCH+$899
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Existing -851+$767
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Existing -161,021+$107,278
Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Existing -50,541+$49,067
Financial Avengers Inc. Existing -150+$107
Unconventional Investor LLC Existing UNCH+$19
Barrier Capital Management LLC NEW +82,782+$12,494
Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Existing +3,852+$694
Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$143
Continuum Advisory LLC Existing -6,772-$617
Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Existing +1+$3,469
Providence First Trust Co Existing UNCH+$20
Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Existing -241+$2,387
Readystate Asset Management LP Existing -18,600-$2,807
Aggregate Change: -64,488+$245,133

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing GOOGL positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 8 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Team Financial Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GOOGL common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOGL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOGL at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,272 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOGL shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOGL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 14,500,903 shares in the aggregate, from 1,912,247,456 up to 1,926,748,359 for a share count increase of approximately 0.76%. The overall top three funds holding GOOGL on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of GOOGL Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 497,874,324
2.BlackRock Inc. 415,895,174
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 61,209,276
4-10

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL).

