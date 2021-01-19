Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

BNK Invest BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 39 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2020 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOGL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Beacon Financial Group Existing -187+$57
Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Existing -434+$1,198
Donald L. Hagan LLC Existing -4+$102
Marquette Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$92
Leelyn Smith LLC Existing +612+$1,315
Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$90
Holloway Wealth Management LLC Existing -2+$57
Private Capital Management LLC Existing +88+$198
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Existing UNCH+$235
Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$44
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Existing -6+$102
Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Existing -21+$353
Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Existing -17+$90
Dfpg Investments LLC Existing -9+$495
Allied Investment Advisors LLC NEW +115+$202
FWL Investment Management LLC NEW +131+$230
Grassi Investment Management Existing +35+$290
Cohen Klingenstein LLC Existing UNCH+$4,708
Apexium Financial LP NEW +124+$217
Lake Street Financial LLC Existing -41+$628
Sarasin & Partners LLP Existing +4,662+$16,220
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Existing +2+$114
Lincoln Capital LLC Existing -26+$2,436
Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Existing -13+$199
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Existing -211+$598
KG&L Capital Management LLC Existing +579+$1,464
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +35+$645
Autus Asset Management LLC Existing -147+$26
ProVise Management Group LLC Existing +109+$1,597
Aggregate Change: +5,374+$34,002

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing GOOGL positions from 09/30/2020 to 12/31/2020, with 13 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOGL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOGL at the 12/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 345 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOGL shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOGL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 5,021 shares in the aggregate, from 1,424,065 down to 1,419,044 for a share count decline of approximately -0.35%. The overall top three funds holding GOOGL on 12/31/2020 were:

»FundShares of GOOGL Held
1.WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST 150,000
2.Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA 146,656
3.Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC 72,680
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOGL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL).

