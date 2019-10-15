See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's) CenturyLink Investment Management Co Existing -335 -$88 First Command Bank Existing +36 +$94 First Financial Corp IN Existing +48 +$74 Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Existing +1,506 +$2,876 BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -7 +$47 Kelman Lazarov Inc. Existing UNCH +$47 Legacy Bridge LLC Existing +2 +$92 Confluence Investment Management LLC Existing +374 +$4,760 Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Existing UNCH +$58 Simplex Trading LLC Existing -49,768 +$72,028 PrairieView Partners LLC NEW +349 +$425 Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Existing +13 +$215 Guild Investment Management Inc. Existing -196 -$2 Comerica Securities Inc. Existing +346 +$289 Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Existing -45 +$394 Summit X LLC Existing +7 +$97 Bridgeworth LLC Existing +9 +$47 Clear Investment Research LLC Existing UNCH +$1 Aggregate Change: -47,661 +$81,454

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 06/30/2019 to 09/30/2019, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 09/30/2019 reporting period (out of the 327 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 25,637 shares in the aggregate, from 1,115,838 up to 1,141,475 for a share count increase of approximately 2.30%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 09/30/2019 were:

Fund New Position? Change In Share Count Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's) » Fund Shares of GOOG Held CenturyLink Investment Management Co Existing -335 -$88 1. Manning & Napier Group LLC 84,355 First Command Bank Existing +36 +$94 2. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC 77,167 First Financial Corp IN Existing +48 +$74 3. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd 74,634 Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Existing +1,506 +$2,876 4-10 Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG » BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -7 +$47 Kelman Lazarov Inc. Existing UNCH +$47 Legacy Bridge LLC Existing +2 +$92 Confluence Investment Management LLC Existing +374 +$4,760 Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Existing UNCH +$58 Simplex Trading LLC Existing -49,768 +$72,028 PrairieView Partners LLC NEW +349 +$425 Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Existing +13 +$215 Guild Investment Management Inc. Existing -196 -$2 Comerica Securities Inc. Existing +346 +$289 Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Existing -45 +$394 Summit X LLC Existing +7 +$97 Bridgeworth LLC Existing +9 +$47 Clear Investment Research LLC Existing UNCH +$1 Aggregate Change: -47,661 +$81,454

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

