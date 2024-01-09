News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

January 09, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC Existing -5+$40
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing +10,859+$1,457
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$24
Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Existing -67+$63
Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Existing +405+$317
Salvus Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,371+$314
Wallace Advisory Group LLC Existing -386+$62
Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing -3+$30
Ignite Planners LLC Existing -2,451-$288
Sunburst Financial Group LLC Existing -342-$17
Fluent Financial LLC NEW +1,500+$211
Tlwm Existing UNCH+$14
DB Wealth Management Group LLC Existing UNCH+$6
Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Existing +84+$168
Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Existing -2,977-$172
FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -10+$40
Farmers Trust Co. Existing -326-$17
Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Existing -1,682+$1,891
Aggregate Change: +3,228+$4,143

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 144 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 157,457 shares in the aggregate, from 7,201,097 up to 7,358,554 for a share count increase of approximately 2.19%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.Bartlett & Co. LLC 1,438,390
2.DNB Asset Management AS 1,388,202
3.Czech National Bank 872,622
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

