News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

August 09, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
KCM Investment Advisors LLC Existing -9,587+$1,731
D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Existing -286+$138
Greenleaf Trust Existing -197+$7,189
CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Existing -265+$699
Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Existing +4,479+$1,778
Burney Co. Existing -1,020+$218
MAS Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$56
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Existing -942,654+$136,056
Cannell & Co. Existing +40,984+$18,532
Bell Investment Advisors Inc Existing +151+$251
Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Existing -200+$366
DCF Advisers LLC Existing -9,350+$244
Veritable L.P. Existing -11,523+$3,622
Sweeney & Michel LLC Existing -166+$244
Dudley Capital Management LLC Existing +255+$302
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Existing UNCH+$78
Aggregate Change: -929,379+$171,504

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 10 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,581 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,296,875 shares in the aggregate, from 485,877,222 down to 484,580,347 for a share count decline of approximately -0.27%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 51,742,279
2.Jennison Associates LLC 19,432,085
3.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 15,167,277
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 RP YTD Return
 EBTC Average Annual Return
 CVT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.