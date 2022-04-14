Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$8
Community Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$111
First Command Bank Existing -2+$54
YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -423-$2,205
First Command Financial Services Inc. Existing +23+$20
Chemung Canal Trust Co. Existing +62-$259
McGuire Investment Group LLC Existing UNCH-$9
Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Existing +15+$38
Addenda Capital Inc. Existing +677+$1,062
Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Existing +67-$874
Sky Investment Group LLC Existing -20-$293
Corbenic Partners LLC Existing +1,506+$4,202
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Existing UNCH-$43
Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +4-$105
Absher Wealth Management LLC Existing -2-$40
Jacobs & Co. CA Existing +42-$412
First Financial Corp IN Existing UNCH-$16
Investment House LLC Existing -44-$1,729
Aggregate Change: +1,905-$728

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 5 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that First Command Advisory Services Inc., and FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GOOG common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 369 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 27,116 shares in the aggregate, from 1,136,860 down to 1,109,744 for a share count decline of approximately -2.39%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 334,502
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 114,367
3.DNB Asset Management AS 48,433
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

