BABA

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alibaba Group Holding

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 823 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA) was held by 145 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BABA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
1832 Asset Management L.P. Existing -316,280-$23,681
Alliancebernstein L.P. Existing +161,187+$24,534
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing -278,674-$26,053
Apogem Capital LLC Existing -5,976-$624
Armistice Capital LLC Existing +70,000+$8,836
Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Existing +1,867,497+$212,372
Alberta Investment Management Corp Existing UNCH+$39
Alta Park Capital LP Existing +276,147+$33,976
Americana Partners LLC Existing -411+$7
Amundi Existing -47,796-$5,405
Ancient Art L.P. Existing -145,000-$13,950
Annandale Capital LLC Existing +3,000+$468
Anson Funds Management LP NEW +40,000+$4,547
Aperture Investors LLC Existing -15,376-$1,426
Bamco Inc. NY Existing -139,047-$4,738
Balentine LLC Existing -3,603-$372
BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Existing +21,400+$3,238
Caas Capital Management LP NEW -1,800-$204
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -4,091-$426
Causeway Capital Management LLC Existing -30,523+$753
Capital Markets Trading UK LLP Existing +107,800+$11,621
Caption Management LLC Existing +138,600+$15,571
CastleKnight Management LP Existing -6,700-$681
Claar Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$318
Coastwise Capital Group LLC Existing UNCH+$9
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Existing -876,411-$95,139
Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC NEW +826,400+$93,945
Creative Planning Existing -5,955-$332
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Existing +185,806+$21,239
Dumac Inc. Existing UNCH+$37
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Existing -147+$297
Eaton Vance Management Existing -6,807+$1,095
EPIQ Capital Group LLC Existing -4,892-$265
Evermay Wealth Management LLC Existing -240-$23
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Existing +15,000+$8,854
Equitable Holdings Inc. Existing -965-$45
Evolution Capital Management LLC NEW +190,044+$21,604
Fairholme Capital Management LLC Existing +8,100+$961
First Manhattan Co. Existing -27,147-$1,536
Fred Alger Management LLC Existing +216,322+$34,300
Fortis Advisors LLC Existing -200-$22
Forum Financial Management LP Existing -255-$1
Founders Financial Alliance LLC NEW +2,000+$227
FourWorld Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$74
Front Row Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
GM Advisory Group Inc. Existing -3,350-$329
Guggenheim Capital LLC Existing +2,048+$284
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Existing +6,979+$808
Harding Loevner LP Existing -194,762+$6,244
HM Payson & Co. Existing -55+$3
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC NEW +7,707+$918
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Existing +90+$22
Holocene Advisors LP NEW +597,590+$67,934
Horiko Capital Management LLC Existing +76,838+$2,584
Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Existing UNCH+$12
ICONIQ Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$303
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,545-$118
Infusive Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$110
Invesco Ltd. Existing -422,713-$32,116
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Existing -36,802-$3,602
J. Goldman & Co LP NEW +8,571+$975
Janus Henderson Group PLC Existing -6,332+$2,124
JBF Capital Inc. Existing +204+$78
JNE Partners LLP Existing -118,000-$12,438
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC NEW +1,996+$227
Jeereddi Investments LP Existing UNCH+$32
Jefferies Group LLC Existing -347,471-$38,190
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. NEW +1,485,487+$168,870
KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd NEW +3,800+$432
Kerrisdale Advisers LLC NEW +35,015+$3,981
L1 Capital Pty Ltd NEW +673,696+$60,208
Laffer Tengler Investments Existing UNCH$UNCH
Luxor Capital Group LP Existing UNCH+$354
Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Existing -287-$22
MIC Capital Management UK LLP Existing UNCH+$732
Miller Value Partners LLC Existing -706+$3,978
Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Existing -1,200-$116
Morgan Stanley Existing +823,259+$142,993
Man Group plc Existing -4,110+$8,464
Maso Capital Partners Ltd NEW +13,000+$1,478
Miura Global Management LLC NEW +70,000+$7,958
NWI Management LP Existing UNCH+$220
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing +897,824+$104,418
NinePointTwo Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$14
Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Existing -7,234-$463
Oxler Private Wealth LLC NEW +50+$6
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Existing -56,529-$5,968
Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Existing -3,307,713-$311,178
Prudential Financial Inc. Existing +6,862+$834
Public Investment Fund Existing UNCH+$5,054
Patient Capital Management LLC Existing +21,400+$2,934
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Existing -1,100-$40
Pentwater Capital Management LP Existing -15,300+$743
Polar Capital Holdings Plc Existing +538,918+$64,626
Prince Street Capital Management LLC NEW +80,900+$9,196
Quantitative Investment Management LLC Existing -115,820-$12,530
Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Existing -54,854-$5,223
Regentatlantic Capital LLC Existing +89+$21
Royal Bank of Canada Existing -566,946-$40,463
RWWM Inc. Existing -917,935-$90,994
Redwood Grove Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$304
Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Existing +1,137+$247
Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Existing -177+$131
Stifel Financial Corp Existing -10,927-$315
Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC NEW +14,092+$1,602
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Existing +436,865+$49,830
Sonen Capital LLC Existing -1,783-$153
Squarepoint Ops LLC Existing +30,598+$3,516
State of Wyoming Existing +962+$121
Strategic Global Advisors LLC Existing +440+$64
Surevest LLC Existing -103-$10
Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Existing +196,462+$22,453
Tang Capital Management LLC NEW +50,000+$5,684
Thunderbird Partners LLP Existing -125,074-$12,689
Two Sigma Securities LLC Existing -5,716-$560
Think Investments LP Existing UNCH-$840
U S Global Investors Inc. Existing +80+$101
VR Advisory Services Ltd Existing +31,000+$3,587
Veritable L.P. Existing -634+$61
Verition Fund Management LLC NEW +33,049+$3,757
WCG Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +550+$402
Wellington Management Group LLP Existing -366,711-$33,980
Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Existing -16,542-$1,165
Wolverine Trading LLC Existing -464,291-$54,286
Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC NEW +2,082+$236
M Holdings Securities Inc. Existing -569-$32
Worm Capital LLC NEW +854+$97
Cambridge Trust Co. Existing -455-$49
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Existing +5,250+$1,501
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Existing -15+$1
Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Existing UNCH+$3
Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Existing -262-$29
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Existing -13,878-$614
TT International Asset Management LTD Existing +25,696+$10,290
TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd NEW +329,300+$37,434
Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Captrust Financial Advisors Existing +15,595+$1,855
Castleview Partners LLC Existing +17,465+$139
Jane Street Group LLC Existing -1,765,761-$152,528
Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC NEW +3,909+$444
SVB Wealth LLC Existing +305+$83
Aggregate Change: -194,641+$327,084

In terms of shares owned, we count 36 of the above funds having increased existing BABA positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 60 having decreased their positions and 25 new positions. Worth noting is that Biglari Capital CORP., Capula Management Ltd, Centiva Capital LP, Dravo Bay LLC, Epoch Investment Partners Inc., III Capital Management, Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Lakewood Capital Management LP, State of Wisconsin Investment Board, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC, Two Sigma Advisers LP, Two Sigma Investments LP, Telemetry Investments L.L.C., Vienna Asset Management LLC, Apollo Management Holdings L.P., Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C., CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC, and Formidable Asset Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BABA common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BABA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BABA at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 5,819 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BABA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BABA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 20,238,478 shares in the aggregate, from 340,641,145 down to 320,402,667 for a share count decline of approximately -5.94%. The overall top three funds holding BABA on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of BABA Held
1.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 25,339,930
2.Primecap Management Co. CA 17,367,887
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 14,479,152
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BABA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BABA

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

