See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alibaba Group Holding

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 823 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA) was held by 145 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BABA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|1832 Asset Management L.P.
|Existing
|-316,280
|-$23,681
|Alliancebernstein L.P.
|Existing
|+161,187
|+$24,534
|Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|Existing
|-278,674
|-$26,053
|Apogem Capital LLC
|Existing
|-5,976
|-$624
|Armistice Capital LLC
|Existing
|+70,000
|+$8,836
|Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership
|Existing
|+1,867,497
|+$212,372
|Alberta Investment Management Corp
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$39
|Alta Park Capital LP
|Existing
|+276,147
|+$33,976
|Americana Partners LLC
|Existing
|-411
|+$7
|Amundi
|Existing
|-47,796
|-$5,405
|Ancient Art L.P.
|Existing
|-145,000
|-$13,950
|Annandale Capital LLC
|Existing
|+3,000
|+$468
|Anson Funds Management LP
|NEW
|+40,000
|+$4,547
|Aperture Investors LLC
|Existing
|-15,376
|-$1,426
|Bamco Inc. NY
|Existing
|-139,047
|-$4,738
|Balentine LLC
|Existing
|-3,603
|-$372
|BlueDrive Global Investors LLP
|Existing
|+21,400
|+$3,238
|Caas Capital Management LP
|NEW
|-1,800
|-$204
|Capstone Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-4,091
|-$426
|Causeway Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-30,523
|+$753
|Capital Markets Trading UK LLP
|Existing
|+107,800
|+$11,621
|Caption Management LLC
|Existing
|+138,600
|+$15,571
|CastleKnight Management LP
|Existing
|-6,700
|-$681
|Claar Advisors LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$318
|Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.
|Existing
|-876,411
|-$95,139
|Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+826,400
|+$93,945
|Creative Planning
|Existing
|-5,955
|-$332
|Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
|Existing
|+185,806
|+$21,239
|Dumac Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$37
|DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main
|Existing
|-147
|+$297
|Eaton Vance Management
|Existing
|-6,807
|+$1,095
|EPIQ Capital Group LLC
|Existing
|-4,892
|-$265
|Evermay Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-240
|-$23
|EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.
|Existing
|+15,000
|+$8,854
|Equitable Holdings Inc.
|Existing
|-965
|-$45
|Evolution Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+190,044
|+$21,604
|Fairholme Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+8,100
|+$961
|First Manhattan Co.
|Existing
|-27,147
|-$1,536
|Fred Alger Management LLC
|Existing
|+216,322
|+$34,300
|Fortis Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-200
|-$22
|Forum Financial Management LP
|Existing
|-255
|-$1
|Founders Financial Alliance LLC
|NEW
|+2,000
|+$227
|FourWorld Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$74
|Front Row Advisors LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|$UNCH
|GM Advisory Group Inc.
|Existing
|-3,350
|-$329
|Guggenheim Capital LLC
|Existing
|+2,048
|+$284
|Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|$UNCH
|Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP
|Existing
|+6,979
|+$808
|Harding Loevner LP
|Existing
|-194,762
|+$6,244
|HM Payson & Co.
|Existing
|-55
|+$3
|HighPoint Advisor Group LLC
|NEW
|+7,707
|+$918
|Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|Existing
|+90
|+$22
|Holocene Advisors LP
|NEW
|+597,590
|+$67,934
|Horiko Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+76,838
|+$2,584
|Hyperion Capital Advisors LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$12
|ICONIQ Capital LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$303
|IHT Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-1,545
|-$118
|Infusive Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|-$110
|Invesco Ltd.
|Existing
|-422,713
|-$32,116
|Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.
|Existing
|-36,802
|-$3,602
|J. Goldman & Co LP
|NEW
|+8,571
|+$975
|Janus Henderson Group PLC
|Existing
|-6,332
|+$2,124
|JBF Capital Inc.
|Existing
|+204
|+$78
|JNE Partners LLP
|Existing
|-118,000
|-$12,438
|Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC
|NEW
|+1,996
|+$227
|Jeereddi Investments LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$32
|Jefferies Group LLC
|Existing
|-347,471
|-$38,190
|Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.
|NEW
|+1,485,487
|+$168,870
|KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd
|NEW
|+3,800
|+$432
|Kerrisdale Advisers LLC
|NEW
|+35,015
|+$3,981
|L1 Capital Pty Ltd
|NEW
|+673,696
|+$60,208
|Laffer Tengler Investments
|Existing
|UNCH
|$UNCH
|Luxor Capital Group LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$354
|Matrix Private Capital Group LLC
|Existing
|-287
|-$22
|MIC Capital Management UK LLP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$732
|Miller Value Partners LLC
|Existing
|-706
|+$3,978
|Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-1,200
|-$116
|Morgan Stanley
|Existing
|+823,259
|+$142,993
|Man Group plc
|Existing
|-4,110
|+$8,464
|Maso Capital Partners Ltd
|NEW
|+13,000
|+$1,478
|Miura Global Management LLC
|NEW
|+70,000
|+$7,958
|NWI Management LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$220
|Neuberger Berman Group LLC
|Existing
|+897,824
|+$104,418
|NinePointTwo Capital LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$14
|Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.
|Existing
|-7,234
|-$463
|Oxler Private Wealth LLC
|NEW
|+50
|+$6
|Panagora Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|-56,529
|-$5,968
|Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD
|Existing
|-3,307,713
|-$311,178
|Prudential Financial Inc.
|Existing
|+6,862
|+$834
|Public Investment Fund
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$5,054
|Patient Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+21,400
|+$2,934
|PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
|Existing
|-1,100
|-$40
|Pentwater Capital Management LP
|Existing
|-15,300
|+$743
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc
|Existing
|+538,918
|+$64,626
|Prince Street Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+80,900
|+$9,196
|Quantitative Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|-115,820
|-$12,530
|Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC
|Existing
|-54,854
|-$5,223
|Regentatlantic Capital LLC
|Existing
|+89
|+$21
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Existing
|-566,946
|-$40,463
|RWWM Inc.
|Existing
|-917,935
|-$90,994
|Redwood Grove Capital LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$304
|Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC
|Existing
|+1,137
|+$247
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC
|Existing
|-177
|+$131
|Stifel Financial Corp
|Existing
|-10,927
|-$315
|Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC
|NEW
|+14,092
|+$1,602
|Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+436,865
|+$49,830
|Sonen Capital LLC
|Existing
|-1,783
|-$153
|Squarepoint Ops LLC
|Existing
|+30,598
|+$3,516
|State of Wyoming
|Existing
|+962
|+$121
|Strategic Global Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+440
|+$64
|Surevest LLC
|Existing
|-103
|-$10
|Susquehanna International Group Ltd.
|Existing
|+196,462
|+$22,453
|Tang Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+50,000
|+$5,684
|Thunderbird Partners LLP
|Existing
|-125,074
|-$12,689
|Two Sigma Securities LLC
|Existing
|-5,716
|-$560
|Think Investments LP
|Existing
|UNCH
|-$840
|U S Global Investors Inc.
|Existing
|+80
|+$101
|VR Advisory Services Ltd
|Existing
|+31,000
|+$3,587
|Veritable L.P.
|Existing
|-634
|+$61
|Verition Fund Management LLC
|NEW
|+33,049
|+$3,757
|WCG Wealth Advisors LLC
|NEW
|+550
|+$402
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Existing
|-366,711
|-$33,980
|Westwood Holdings Group Inc.
|Existing
|-16,542
|-$1,165
|Wolverine Trading LLC
|Existing
|-464,291
|-$54,286
|Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC
|NEW
|+2,082
|+$236
|M Holdings Securities Inc.
|Existing
|-569
|-$32
|Worm Capital LLC
|NEW
|+854
|+$97
|Cambridge Trust Co.
|Existing
|-455
|-$49
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|Existing
|+5,250
|+$1,501
|AllSquare Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-15
|+$1
|Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$3
|Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group
|Existing
|-262
|-$29
|First Republic Investment Management Inc.
|Existing
|-13,878
|-$614
|TT International Asset Management LTD
|Existing
|+25,696
|+$10,290
|TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd
|NEW
|+329,300
|+$37,434
|Atlas Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$1
|Captrust Financial Advisors
|Existing
|+15,595
|+$1,855
|Castleview Partners LLC
|Existing
|+17,465
|+$139
|Jane Street Group LLC
|Existing
|-1,765,761
|-$152,528
|Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.
|Existing
|UNCH
|$UNCH
|Kingsview Wealth Management LLC
|NEW
|+3,909
|+$444
|SVB Wealth LLC
|Existing
|+305
|+$83
|Aggregate Change:
|-194,641
|+$327,084
In terms of shares owned, we count 36 of the above funds having increased existing BABA positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 60 having decreased their positions and 25 new positions. Worth noting is that Biglari Capital CORP., Capula Management Ltd, Centiva Capital LP, Dravo Bay LLC, Epoch Investment Partners Inc., III Capital Management, Knighthead Capital Management LLC, Lakewood Capital Management LP, State of Wisconsin Investment Board, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC, Two Sigma Advisers LP, Two Sigma Investments LP, Telemetry Investments L.L.C., Vienna Asset Management LLC, Apollo Management Holdings L.P., Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C., CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC, and Formidable Asset Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BABA common stock as of 06/30/2022.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BABA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BABA at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 5,819 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BABA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BABA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 20,238,478 shares in the aggregate, from 340,641,145 down to 320,402,667 for a share count decline of approximately -5.94%. The overall top three funds holding BABA on 06/30/2022 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA).
