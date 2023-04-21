Markets
AMD

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Advanced Micro Devices

April 21, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Private Ocean LLC NEW +70+$7
HighMark Wealth Management LLC Existing -72+$16
PFG Advisors Existing -211+$165
Lincoln Capital Corp Existing +1,625+$1,117
Bender Robert & Associates Existing +1,690+$1,148
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC NEW +2,483+$243
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors NEW +2,472+$242
HighTower Trust Company N.A. NEW +3,452+$285
Sage Rhino Capital LLC NEW +2,184+$214
AFS Financial Group LLC Existing -187+$491
Kovack Advisors Inc. Existing +5+$1,102
Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Existing -1,649+$273
MBA Advisors LLC NEW +3,279+$321
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Existing +11+$109
PayPay Securities Corp Existing -25$UNCH
Mason & Associates Inc Existing UNCH+$159
Aggregate Change: +15,127+$5,892

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing AMD positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMD at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 1,167 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMD shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 3,159,372 shares in the aggregate, from 22,494,682 down to 19,335,310 for a share count decline of approximately -14.04%. The overall top three funds holding AMD on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of AMD Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 1,914,459
2.Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC 1,908,847
3.Nordea Investment Management AB 1,864,566
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »





