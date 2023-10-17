News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Adobe

October 17, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ADBE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd NEW +102,000+$51,643
Kozak & Associates Inc. Existing +4+$46
Paladin Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH+$18
Eastern Bank Existing -424-$64
Bellecapital International Ltd. Existing -410+$522
BTC Capital Management Inc. Existing -729-$115
Park Place Capital Corp Existing -14+$51
DAVENPORT & Co LLC Existing -1,568+$5,620
1900 Wealth Management LLC Existing +827+$453
Piscataqua Savings Bank Existing UNCH+$1
Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Existing -116-$38
Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,588+$828
Atlas Brown Inc. Existing UNCH+$10
Corundum Group Inc. Existing -38-$6
Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Existing -72$UNCH
Aggregate Change: +203,048+$110,612

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing ADBE positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ADBE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ADBE at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 801 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ADBE shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ADBE. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 244,062 shares in the aggregate, from 4,038,458 down to 3,794,396 for a share count decline of approximately -6.04%. The overall top three funds holding ADBE on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of ADBE Held
1.National Bank of Canada FI 435,190
2.Perpetual Ltd 355,978
3.Vontobel Holding Ltd. 333,203
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ADBE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE).

